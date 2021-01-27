Kill Spire Release on Android Next Week





Publishers have announced that one of 2019’s most popular games, Slay the Spire, will finally be available on Android devices on February 3rd.

Fans of Slay the Spire will be able to go on an adventure on the go next week. The popular roguelike title made its long-awaited Android debut next week, announced today by developers and publishers.

The announcement was hinted at as far back as 2019, but it was the last time fans heard about the release. The iOS version was released in June 2020.

Debuting in 2019, Slay the Spire quickly captivated fans with a blend of penalized roguelike gameplay and intuitive deck building. The game begins with the player choosing one of four characters. All of these characters have pre-determined various stats such as health, abilities, attack and defense card decks, and more. After that, players will have to work at different levels of the title Spire to be able to continue, unless their health drops to zero.

When all health is lost, the player is sent back to the bottom of the Spire, where he starts over. However, it is far from game over. Players will be able to carry over and earn points to unlock new characters with new abilities, or new relics and cards. That is, it can vary significantly from run to run-good or bad. For those who are strong enough to survive the Spire, the Ascension difficulty level allows them to tackle previous actions with some detrimental effects, such as weakening and strengthening enemies.

Roguelike games have become a staple of game culture in recent years, thanks in part to the success of titles such as Rogue Legacy and Enter the Gungeon. The title beats gamers with innovative gameplay, stylish design, and challenging difficulty that influenced another nature of roguelike execution. Hades, the latest notable candidate for this genre, surpassed many Game of the Year lists in 2020 (including ourselves!).

The success of the game on PC eventually received all major console releases throughout 2019 and quickly became a favorite. Recently, aSlaytheSpire board game was announced while waiting for the Kickstarter campaign to begin in the spring of 2021.

Alongside the announcement trailer, the publisher has issued a press release detailing upcoming releases.

Today, Humble Games and MegaCrit announced that the addictive roguelike card fighter Slay the Spire will be released for Android on February 3rd.

To celebrate, the team has also launched a new trailer that highlights the dynamic deck building that players experience. You can see this at https://youtu.be/EQgbV9Dc6bQ.

Slay the Spire is a fusion of card and roguelike games where players create unique decks, encounter strange creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire! The main functions are as follows.

-Dynamic Deck Build: Find hundreds of cards to add to your deck each time you climb Spire. Cooperate to efficiently dispatch enemies and select cards to reach the top.

-Constantly changing Spire: Every time you embark on a journey up Spire, the layout will be different. Choose dangerous and safe paths, face different enemies, choose different cards, discover different relics, and even fight different bosses!

-Powerful Relics to Discover: Powerful items called relics can be found throughout Spire. The effects of these relics can greatly enhance the deck through powerful interactions. But be careful, getting the relics can cost you more than just money.

Developed by MegaCrit and published by Humble Bundle, Slay the Spire was released for Android devices on February 3, 2021. Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions are available today.

