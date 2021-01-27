Samsung Galaxy S21 Review: Good Camera, Fast Processor, Great Price





The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship midrange phone.

Instead of offering essentially the same top-notch phones in different sizes, Samsung has opted to be aggressive in pricing this year. The Galaxy S21 starts at $ 799.99 for the smaller version with a 6.2-inch screen and $ 999.99 for the Plus version with a 6.7-inch display. In both cases, the wise way is to spend an additional $ 50 on a model with 256GB of storage.

It helps the S21 happen to be a very good midrange phone. Nonetheless, this year’s Samsung choice means that if you want to get the best phone Samsung has to offer right now, you have to buy the best phone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra. I will.

If the Ultra is too big or too expensive, the regular Galaxy S21 is fine. Samsung was able to reduce the price without significantly sacrificing the experience and features of this phone. However, avoiding major obstacles is not always the same as achieving great success.

Good stuff fast processor good screen good battery life bad stuff Samsung bloatware competition is below price microSD storage expansion is not Samsung Galaxy S21.

Phones that aim to give you all the best can cost over $ 1,000. Below that, there are more pronounced trade-offs as each phone chooses a priority. For the Galaxy S21, Samsung made a big bet on just one part of the processor Qualcomms’ high-end Snapdragon 888.

In some markets outside the United States, Samsung uses its own Exynos processor, and I’ve heard that Samsung has made significant improvements over the last few years, but I couldn’t test it myself.

At a basic level, prioritizing the processor means that the S21 is a very fast phone with a decent battery life. You can spend the day with a medium to large amount of 4,000mAh battery, but with a little effort you can drain the battery. The big Galaxy S21 Plus, which I haven’t tested, has a 4,800mAh battery and will probably last even longer, despite the slightly larger screen. Other than that, they both share the same resolution and functionality.

Samsung prioritized having a new, faster processor above all else

Equally important, choosing the latest and greatest Qualcomm processor could last more than three years before the Galaxy S21’s inevitable march of Android software spoils or leaves it behind. It means high. I asked Samsung how many years of software updates are guaranteed to S21 users. We will update this review if you get a reply.

The Snapdragon 888 also means that these phones support both types of 5G in the United States. In bay area testing, 5G is often not much faster than LTE, and finding a millimeter-wave version of 5G remains very difficult.

However, there are improvements over last year. Therefore, my view of 5G has changed a bit. I still don’t think you should upgrade your phone just to get 5G. However, if you plan to upgrade anyway and have the option of getting a 5G phone, you probably should. The network isn’t working well yet, but if you have a cell phone for a while, you may regret not having one for the next few years. (Anyway, if you spend more than $ 500 this year, it will be difficult to buy a phone without 5G.)

The metal side rails on the S21s are curved towards the bumps on the camera.

Another big change for Samsung to go along with the priorities you can’t see is what you can do: design. Like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the regular Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus have metal rails that flow into the rear camera bumps. Here it looks just like Ultra.

However, Samsung has taken the smaller S21 one step further by replacing the regular back glass panel with plastic (the Plus model continues to use glass). In fact, that doesn’t matter to me at all. In a way, I like it because there is one less thing that can shatter in the fall. It’s a way to reduce costs, but I’m wondering if you really want glass on the back of your phone in the first place. With a matte finish, there are no cheap and flimsy associations that plastic can’t bring.

The screen of S21s is only 1080p, but it is flat and looks good. The back of the base model is made of plastic, but it feels good. There are three cameras on the back of the S21.

While on the subject, here are some other ways Samsung has reduced the cost of the S21 compared to last year’s Galaxy S20. It lacks MST and Samsung technology for paying with credit card terminals that cannot read NFC. There is no microSD card slot to expand storage. This is because Samsung had a little difficulty keeping the microSD card as its flagship product until recently. Samsung also saved money by picking up a camera that was almost the same as last year. (Details of the camera below.)

The S21 has also reduced its screen resolution from last year’s 1440p panel to 1080p in both the regular and Plus versions. They are also flat and many prefer curved edges. I don’t care about curved screens as long as they are ergonomically compatible with the phone, but here I think Samsung made the right call to flatten it.

The screen has an adaptive refresh rate that can run up to 120Hz, so scrolling and animation are very smooth. Unlike Ultras’ more advanced screen technology, this screen refresh rate bottoms out at 48Hz and also uses traditional OLED technology to replace the new LTPO version of Ultra.

For those screen spec downgrades, I say this: anything. Samsung is consistently good at creating screens, and the S21 doesn’t showcase the company at its best, but it’s still a good display.

But more than any other upgrade or downgrade of the year, the spec that most specifically influenced my experience with the S21 was the new fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen. It can be read from a wider area and feels faster to me than last year’s sensor. Every time you unlock your phone, it makes a difference in your phone’s responsiveness, even in milliseconds. Also: It works with masks.

The S21s camera hardware is basically unchanged from last year.

The only real difference between last year’s Galaxy S20 and this year’s Galaxy S21’s camera system lies in the software, not the hardware. Samsung has done some work to update the process to improve the photo in certain situations. For example, I noticed a slight increase in quality in low light.

However, the camera hardware hasn’t changed, except for a minor ultra-wide sensor replacement. The main sensor is OIS with 12 megapixels, the ultra wide angle is also 12 megapixels, has a 120 degree field of view, the telephoto has 3x optical zoom, and the 30 megapixel sensor performs trimming tricks to digital zoom up to 30x To provide. The selfie camera is 10 megapixels.

In the US, I think the most direct camera competitor in this price range is probably the $ 699 Google Pixel 5. Surprisingly, the consensus among The Verge reviewers is that the Galaxy S21 takes excellent pictures overall. I agree. The benefits of Pixels’ long-standing cameras are almost gone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 left, pixel 5 right.Galaxy works better with dark mode shadow noise and detail

I still prefer Pixels aesthetics to Samsung. The Pixel maintains a contrasting blue look compared to Samsung’s tendency to over-brighten and saturate everything. However, at the technical level, the Galaxy S21 is better. It has less noise in shadows and dark places, more detail in decent light, and significantly improves zoom performance.

Don’t expect the regular Galaxy S21 to withstand the excellent telephoto images you get from an Ultra with a 10x optical lens. But at zoom levels from 3x up to 7x pixels, the S21 simply does a better job than Google’s algorithm. Samsung also wins the video.

Grid view

There is a regular array of new camera features, many of which I think most users can ignore. It doesn’t make much sense to shoot 8K video with a camera of this aperture, but it is possible. However, I am grateful for Samsung Pro mode for both video and photos. In situations where you can spend a little time making shots and adjusting camera settings, you can get something much more interesting.

Samsung has also made it possible to turn off facial smoothing altogether. It creates a better image, but more importantly, it may also help create a better self-image for some people.

Samsung One UI software for Galaxy S21.

As mentioned in the review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung is heading in the wrong direction with its software. It’s a shame because the basics of the Samsung version of Android, One UI are still great. It makes Android feel a little cleaner and brighter, and provides important features to help you manage your huge screen.

But instead of strengthening its strengths, Samsung is ruining it. There are too many esoteric settings in the quick settings panel, and too many icons that make little sense. In the U.S., S21 users should be fully aware of downloading and using Android messages instead of Samsung messages if they want unlimited, uninterrupted access to RCS messaging (others in the world). Most of the regions get Android messages by default).

One UI still has the right basics, but it’s heading in the wrong direction

Also, Samsung’s digital assistant, Bixby, is only worth using if you connect the rest of your digital life to the Samsung ecosystem. I don’t think most of the United States does, so everything looks redundant next to the Google Assistant.

Worst of all, ads often appear at the top of Samsung’s default app. Tap the huge weather widget at the top of the default home screen to see ads in the Samsung Weather app. I don’t know how Samsung is making a small profit from these ads, but I don’t think the impact on its reputation is worth it.

All of these annoyances with Samsung software can be avoided or undone by knowledgeable users. And, in general, most users will find a way to that knowledge, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a hassle in the first place. I can be more productive with a well-configured Samsung phone than any other phone, but I shouldn’t need so much configuration and ad avoidance.

Samsung Galaxy S21.

Summing up all the choices and components of the Galaxy S21, we can’t avoid the conclusion that it’s a rehashed Galaxy S20 with a faster processor and a better look. That’s a pretty terrible view, but it’s true, and I don’t think it should criticize the phone. From time to time, year-over-year updates are minor.

Samsung has lowered the price, but you should wait for the carrier to discount it further

That minor update means there’s little reason to rush to buy the Galaxy S21. It’s a phone to get when you need to replace your old and broken phone, and if your phone is more than a few years old, it will make a big difference. There is another reason not to get the S21 in a hurry. Samsung phones are notorious for receiving significant discounts from carriers. I’m not saying it’s a mistake to pay the full amount of the S21, but I think you should consider or wait for a deal if you can.

The most interesting choice Samsung made this year was simply to make its flagship a low-cost version instead of making a low-priced fan edition of the flagship phone. This is a reasonable choice for Samsung, but it also means that there is one less consumer choice. Again, if you want Samsung’s best phone this year, you need to buy Samsung’s biggest phone. This year, the difference is even more pronounced.

But if you’re not interested in the latest, greatest, or greatest, and don’t care how Samsung handles Android, then the Galaxy S21 is for you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos