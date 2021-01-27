Fallout 76 update resolves player storage issues





If you’re a Fallout 76 player and you’re constantly hitting storage limits, the latest updates to the game are definitely for you. Today, Bethesda has released a new Fallout 76 update titled “The Inventory Update”. This will start 2021 with regard to new content and inbound updates in Fallout 76, as well as making many changes to the way various inventories work.

Thanks to Teaser Bethesda, which was released last week, I already knew some things about the Inventory Update, but today I received the full details. The biggest change seems to be the increase in stash, and Bethesda adds 50% more storage to the player’s stash. The stash can now hold up to £ 1,200, making it easier to stock up on potential wastelands.

Pip-Boy also has some UI improvements, basically three new tabs. The first is the “New” tab. This tab shows the items you picked up during your play session. The Armor tab is fairly self-explanatory in that it separates the armor from the other apparel in the game. The Food / Drink tab, on the other hand, displays consumables that are not Chem and Serum in a special location in your inventory.

With this update, there are some changes in stack weight delivery, but it’s not a big change. According to Bethesda, when you select a stackable item from inventory, the item details will show the total weight of the entire stack. Finally, Bethesda now previews vending machines on the map to show the number of legendary items players are selling in the 1-star, 2-star, and 3-star categories. Did.

After all, this is a very simple update, but it adds a major quality of life change to Fallout 76. Updates are available today, so Fallout 76 players should download and try them out.

