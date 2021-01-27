Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart: Sell this 70-inch 4K Roku TV for just $ 448





It will take less than two weeks to reach the 2021 Super Bowl. This means you don’t have enough time to upgrade your TV before the big game. But don’t be afraid, Wal-Mart is here to help with a great Super Bowl TV deal like this On. A 70-inch 4K TV for $ 448-an incredible price for a large-screen 4K Roku TV.

Super Bowl TV Deal

on. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $ 448.00 at Walmart This 70-inch is the perfect highlight for building a home theater that impresses guests. Not only is it huge and perfect for immersive viewing of your favorite movies and shows, but it also boasts 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for impeccable, extremely sharp and smooth image quality.

While this 70 inch on. The set may not be the best TV in the world, it features 4K Ultra HD resolution, which displays four times as many pixels as a Full HD display. The 70-inch TV also includes the Roku experience, giving you access to over 500,000 movies and TV shows that you can stream from your TV’s home screen. And with the Google Assistant available, you have complete hands-free control over your TV and compatible smart home devices.

See more of the best Super Bowl TV deals from Walmart below, and keep in mind that these are limited time offers, so take advantage of now before it’s too late It is recommended.

Super Bowl TV Deals at Walmart

Scepter 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: Save $ 499.99 $ 265 $ 234 with Wal-Mart-A great TV deal to win a big $ 234 price cut on Wal-Mart’s Scepter 50-inch 4K TV. The smart TV has a built-in Google Assistant so you can use voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.View transaction

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $ 599.95 at Wal-Mart Save $ 396.99 $ 202-Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV for sale at Wal-Mart for $ 396.99. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant, so you can use your TV as a smart home hub.

VIZIO 70-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: Save $ 758, $ 588 at Wal-Mart $ 170-Enjoy big games on this 70-inch 4K TV, which sells for just $ 588 at Wal-Mart. The Vizio TV has smart features, and thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution, it delivers bright and bold colors and sharp contrasts.

VIZIO 65 inch M Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV: Save $ 778, $ 648, $ 130 at Walmart-Sell this Vizio 65 inch 4K TV for $ 648. M-series TVs offer a premium imaging experience thanks to Quantum Color, which offers cinematic color volume with over a billion vibrant colors.

You can also find more bargains with a summary of the best Super Bowl TV deals currently available and the best cheap TV deals.

Buy more offers with the best President’s Birthday sales summary currently taking place.

