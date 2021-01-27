The VR game I expect you to die has earned $ 6 million and is getting a sequel





Schell Games is creating a sequel to the hugely successful virtual reality game I Expect You to Die, which will be available later this year.

With the announcement, the studio noted that the original game made $ 6 million on all VR platforms. This can explain that you can afford to make a sequel. It’s not yet clear which VR platform the next game will reach, but at least it will reach Steam. It shows support for Vive, Index, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

The original was a VR spy-themed escape room, but the second looks pretty much the same. This is not always welcome in a world where you can actually access the actual escape room during a pandemic.

So far, most early VR games have realized that they haven’t been followed up. This also applies to those created by indie studios. There’s a sequel to Lone Echo, but the studio behind it was acquired by Facebook and is now part of Oculus Studios. Similarly, the sequel to Job Simulators (Vacation Simulator, of course) was created after the studio behind it was purchased by Google.

Superhot was a lot of fun when it came to VR, but its sequel doesn’t yet support VR play. You can continue to create a list of VR games that don’t have sequels like Arizona Sunshine, Boneworks, Beat Saber, etc. (but not necessary), but you’ll get the big picture.

Hopefully, the announcement of this sequel speaks to the fact that VR is out of slump. Half-Life: Alyx and Oculus Quest 2 have been released and have been quite successful in 2020, but the one-year success is not always a trend. Like everything, the content is king and VR needs to keep having a killer release to gain market share. Needless to say, we don’t expect everything to die on the shoulder of two, but if we can reproduce the original success, it could indicate that the VR market is recovering.

