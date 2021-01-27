How GameStop (GME) found itself during the Wall Street war





It’s hard for everyone to confidently try to understand the impact of the sharp rise in Gamestop (GME) stock over the last five days. From less than $ 10 at the end of 2020 to $ 342 today, 42 days ago, / r / Wallstreetbets’ first retail trading community has often leveraged hype and enthusiasm similar to viral memes to build a financial history. I did.

Some experts argue that this “Reddit rebellion” represents a further diversification of the equity market and a shift to the rise of non-expert individual investors. They cite Tesla stock (TSLA) and Bitcoin as two other examples of assets. Its value is first created and continuously supported by the support and beliefs of millions of retailers, rather than the institutional support of hedge funds.

/ r / What are Wallstreetbets? TL; DR

/ r / Wallstreetbets’ simplified strategy is for retailers to get together and share information and catalysts that could indicate a good time to buy or sell stock. The community has proven successful in the ability of large hedge funds and Wall Street professional traders to identify less confident stocks. Raise instead.

When this happens, institutional investors who “short” the stock have only one option to buy back the stock before it becomes too expensive and loses a catastrophic amount. This is often referred to as a “short squeeze” and GameStop is currently experiencing a large squeeze.

Why GameStop?

In 2020, Gamestop closed many retail stores and also reported a decline in retail sales. In addition to this, the recognition that Gamestop is a physical store dinosaur destined to become the next blockbuster caused stock prices to fall to a record low of $ 2.20 in April 2020. As a result, Wall Street professional traders have done a lot of betting that GME stocks will continue to decline.

But that’s not the complete story of Gamestop.

Users of / r / Wallstreetbets have begun a very compelling debate as to why GME is a much healthier strain than people are aware of. First a public offering of 9 million GME shares by Chewy founder Ryan Cohen, followed by an unexpected increase in Gamestops 2020 holiday e-commerce sales of 309% (2020 holiday sales totaled 1.35 billion). Masu). Internet retailers were already on sale when GameStop announced a pivot to an e-commerce-focused business.

“I like inventories!” Despite a large bet on stock failures by a trading group of institutional investors, it was a cry for a rally of supporters of GME.

Memetic factors and the rise of retailers

Everything changes when Elon Musk begins tweeting about stocks. Musk once tweeted that he liked the online marketplace for creators, and Etsy (ETSY)’s share price rose 3.5%. So it’s no wonder Mask is also interested in the fight between GME retailers and institutional investors.

When Musk steps into the photo, all bets will be off in the future of GME stocks. This level of equity market volatility is rare, admitting that even veteran traders have never seen such a thing. The appeal of Musk’s Tweets and other social media to GME is a joy. For many, the rise in GME stocks represents a shift in power between the general public and large investment firms.

/ r / For some Wallstreetbets traders, the success of GME Short Squeeze was life-changing.

Social media communities like / r / Wallstreetbets continue to grow in both sophistication and number, increasing their influence and ability to challenge unchecked bets on institutional hedge funds. doing.

In reality, 93% of the United States is still employed, and the national blockade protocol makes casual stock trading a popular quarantine hobby. What else can I spend my money on? More people are using their money to trade stocks online, and communities like / r / Wallstreetbets are taking full advantage of this momentum, for better or for worse.

Wall Street experts have labeled these groups as “rebellious” and “wild,” which usually leads to further financial turmoil.Being bold, this new class of traders has begun to express an open resentment at the speed at which large-scale finance is trying to crush its trading strategy.

/ r / The Wallstreetsbets community has rebelled against media and professional traders trying to undermine the credibility of their trading strategies

If a short squeeze strategy is accepted by millions of people, lack of trading experience or sophistication is of little concern. As it is today, some Redditors become millionaires overnight, and hedge fans who short GMEs could be destined to suffer huge losses.

All we can say for sure is that the story of GME is still going on. The most radical support predicts a target price of over $ 1,000. It doesn’t seem like everyone should exclude it altogether, but it’s ridiculous. The rise of GME and / r / Wallstreetbets is part of the story of human desires, internet memes, and legitimate financial strategies that have attracted the attention of the international equity trading world.

This is a surprise to the majority of the world, but a tweet from WallStreet Bets founder Jaime Rogozinski tells another story. Apparently, the warning sign for this exact scenario was clear, but brokers did a “proper stress test” to understand what would happen if a large group of retailers called their bluffs. I was missing.

GME may not have been what the test broker wanted, but it has proven to be a terribly effective teacher.

