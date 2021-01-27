Google is at war against anxiety in the EV range





For many, the hardest part of having an electric car is planning a route on a longer trip. Drives within range aren’t really a problem, but if you need to stop charging, estimating when and where to charge can be a bit tedious, and the longer you travel, the more complicated it becomes. A conservative estimate only wastes time, which is already a premium that you have to wait to replenish at each pit stop. But for EVs with Google Maps, like the recent Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge, the problem is lessened as some new tweaks are currently being rolled out.

The calculations behind these changes and how they work are fairly complex, but even a rough overview shows how difficult such problems can be. Given the charging stations, the distance between them, the time spent charging, the difference in charging time depending on the current battery level, etc., the shortest or most direct route may not actually be optimal. There is. ..

It’s counterintuitive, but if there aren’t many charging stations in a particular area, this kind of problem is actually easier for Google to solve. You cannot choose where to stop purely based on range. With these limited options, a more predictable route. However, in markets where EV charging is thriving, such as in densely populated areas of Europe and the US coast, the number of choices is so large that it is computationally expensive. These additional options mean that range anxiety is less of an issue for EV owners, but they can be replenished almost anywhere, making it difficult to find the ideal route for long-distance travel.

In addition to the much simpler problem of direct routing, there are many variables that need to be balanced. Google also takes into account road characteristics such as length, altitude, and slope during travel. Estimate the expected battery level when you arrive at a particular charging station to get an idea of ​​how long it will take to charge, as one will affect the other. It may charge from 20% to 60% on certain sections of the trip. It is faster than 0% to 40% or 60% to 100% because it may run on a different route.

Ultimately, Google Maps’ new system will calculate and optimize everything so you don’t need it. Find travel routes with two or more stops to minimize the amount of time you have to wait for charging as well as on the move. An accurate ETA that takes everything into account. Best of all, this flashy calculation takes less than 10 seconds.

For short trips with only one charge, you can choose from a list of charging stations. Estimates such as estimated charging time are conveniently listed. It also lists which payment methods are accepted in Europe — as it can actually be a problem in the market. You can also see if there’s something like a grocery store or cafe near a particular charging spot, so you can do some errands, have a coffee, or jump into Wi-Fi and wait a bit. You can work.

This feature is being rolled out for EVs with built-in Google Maps. This is currently the only Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40. However, a new car equipped with Android Automotive has appeared, and this year will start with GM. The number of EVs equipped with Android Automotive and Google Maps is increasing. These features reduce distance anxiety on long trips and provide another reason to use electricity in your next car.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos