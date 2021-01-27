



Eivor and her mysterious bow-spitting rock Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Over the weekend, Assassin’s Creed Valhara players discovered a secret bow (a laughably powerful Nodons Ark) by hitting rocks over and over again in the middle of the lake. The trick bounced around the web. Ubisofts Darby McDevitt described it as a clever brute force hack before mentioning that some players were trying to decipher the official method. Today, people on the fan site Access the Animus have released a detailed video that seems to show how to actually unlock this thing. And yes, all kinds of bonkers.

A light spoiler follows Assassin’s Creed Valhara.

You’ll need to put your watch back a few weeks to figure out how to officially acquire Nodens Arc. Recall how Access the Animus deciphered the Isu language earlier this year. (Isu is a pioneering race that plays a major role in Assassin’s Creed lore.) Apparently, Isu glyphs are ubiquitous in the bonus items included in the collector’s edition of Assassins Creed Valhalla. That is the basis of the solution.

From the text in the box, Access the Animus was able to decipher the phrase. As paraphrased in the video, the unlocking tool is the sword. The unlocking tool is the sword. Assassin’s Creed Valhara has a huge number of swords, but only one weapon, like a clue, provides text remotely. According to Excalibur’s in-game instructions, you can break anything, such as a rock in the middle of an unexplained frozen lake. You can also see the silhouette of Excalibur by looking closely at the Raven motif in the Collector’s Edition box.

Oh yeah, if you didn’t know yet, you can find Excalibur in Valhalla. Its two-handed sword offers a chance to blind nearby enemies each time it is killed.

G / O media may receive fees

The rock in question is on an island in the center of the Lake Eurvicscire. Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Access to Animus was not the first to achieve this particular realization. Like the video notes, other players tried to hit the rock without using Excalibur, combining the two with the two. After all, you need to swing Excalibur exactly at sunset. After analyzing the lithograph included in the collector’s edition, I noticed that Animus had access.

Today, the entire discovery is based on the previous discovery that the rock-hiding Nodens Arc is located on the Lake Eurvicscire, detailed in a video by YouTuber Jor Raptor. But imagine that such knowledge wasn’t there. Bust out the aluminum foil hat for a moment.

Visit the Animus, which points out a series of numbers on the back of the steel case included in the Valharas Collector’s Edition. Some of those numbers were written horizontally. In addition, vertical direction. When you visit Animus, it may show you the actual set of coordinates. As pointed out in the YouTuber Jayvee video, the coastline of Lake Eurvicscires roughly resembles the Singapore border. According to the Ubisoft Singapores website, the studio has developed the Valhallas Northumbria region, where Eurvicscire is located. Type in the coordinates from the Steelcase IRL to get the approximate location of your Ubisoft Singapore address. Ubisofts Antoine Henry, who worked on the development of the Isu language, is also based in Singapore. It’s a coincidence, isn’t it?

Well, the aluminum foil hat can now be removed.

They are just rough strokes. Those who are interested in the depth that Access the Animus has gone to solve this mystery should check out the video thoroughly.

Access Animus / Ubisoft (YouTube)

Really cool stuff. Next, you need to understand how someone uses Mjlnir to discover the Philosopher’s Stone.

Related article





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos