Humans are not the only ones who make mistakes. Researchers at the University of Toronto are developing AI to play chess like this:





For over a decade, advances in artificial intelligence have allowed computers to consistently beat humans in chess. But despite their clever movements, they have created relatively poor teachers – ever.

By exchanging raw power for a more human-like playstyle, the new Neural Network Chess Engine, developed by researchers and collaborators at the University of Toronto, is ready to create more effective learning tools and materials.

The Maia Chess engine can accurately predict how people of different skill levels will play chess, and can even point out mistakes players should make to improve the game.

This new chess engine opens the door for researchers to improve human-AI interaction in chess and other areas.

Ashton Anderson, an assistant professor of the Faculty of Computer Science, and Reed McKillroy Young, a PhD student, collaborated with John Kleinberg, a professor of computer science and information science at Cornell University, and Siddharthasen, a senior researcher at Microsoft Research. Worked on the project.

The new chess engine appeared in the paper “Aligning Superhuman AI With Human Behavior: Chess as a Model System” presented at the Association for Computing Machinery SIGKDD Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining last year.

When faced with a problem to be solved, self-trained AI can follow a completely different solution than humans. What’s more, humans can have a hard time learning how AI completed a task. To bridge the understanding gap, researchers sought to model the individual steps that humans take to solve a task, rather than focusing on the overall performance of humans.

In the case of Myr, the researchers asked themselves. Instead of designing an AI that focuses on the task of playing chess well, what if you design an AI that plays chess well like a human?

“If we algorithmically capture human style, human ability, and, ultimately, human error, it can be much easier to learn and manipulate chess AI,” Anderson explained. He added that this approach can be extended to other domains. AI research.

AI first demonstrated its advantage over human chess players in 1997 when IBM’s Deep Blue defeated then-world champion Garry Kasparov. Desktop computers can now run a more powerful chess engine than Deep Blue.

U of T researchers have trained nine versions of Myr for nine different chess skill levels. At each level, the deep learning framework was trained in 12 million online human games.

By training in games played by humans rather than training themselves to win each time, Myr is more closely aligned with human play and can move with each move, researchers say. I will.

Other attempts to develop a chess engine that matches human play have been somewhat effective, but Myr’s performance sets the standard higher, they added.

Versions of the two popular chess engines, Stockfish and Leela Chess Zero, do not exactly match human movements without always faithfully mimicking human play at a particular skill level. Maia is built on the open source AlphaZero / Leela Chess framework and is trained in real human games, not games that play against itself. It achieves higher accuracy than other engines and accurately predicts human movement in more than half the time.

In addition to predicting wise movements, Maia is good at predicting human mistakes, terrible things and even “failures”. This is especially useful for players looking to improve.

“Current chess AI has no concept of the mistakes people usually make at a particular ability level. They make all the mistakes you make, that is, all situations where you couldn’t play with machine-like precision. But I can’t tell you what you need to do, “Anderson says. “Myr can identify the mistakes you make repeatedly, typical of your level, and you can work to improve them. Other chess AIs don’t have that ability.”

Researchers are currently developing a personalized version of Myr that allows them to play like a particular person.

“This makes training tools even more powerful. You can use your own personalized AI that works the same way as you do. Also point out the mistakes you expect to make, that is, the mistakes you make often. You can also do it, which correctly guesses you’ll do it again, “Anderson explains.

In the future, the team will conduct a “Chest Turing Test” to see if human players can understand the difference between a human opponent and Myr.

Ultimately, researchers want to demonstrate the value of Myr’s consideration of human factors when designing AI systems.

“We want to show that if AI systems are built with human interactions, collaboration, and improvements in mind, they will be easier to operate and learn,” Anderson said. Says.

Chess players can play against three versions of Maia, Maia 1100, Maia 1500 and Maia 1900, on the free online chess server Lichess.

Ashton Anderson was partially supported by NSERC grants, Microsoft Research Awards, and CFI grants. Jon Kleinberg was partially supported by the Simons Investigator Award, the Vannevar Bush Faculty Fellowship, the MURI Grant, and the MacArthur Foundation Grant.

