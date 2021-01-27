An algorithm that has learned to draw whatever you say





OpenAI, one of the industry leaders in artificial intelligence development, released evidence in early January that its capabilities have improved dramatically. It is an illustration of a baby radish riding a tutu walking a dog.

Also, a bunny in pajamas watching TV, a shrimp in a suit with a calculator, and many other strange combinations are all drawn by a new set of algorithms called DALL-E. The program can generate a variety of drawings and images based on a simple text prompt. In another example, the system generated a series of realistic photos based on the prompt “storefront with the word openai”.

The drawings may look simple (some are better than others), but it’s a kind of advance that emphasizes how artificial intelligence continues to acquire human-like abilities.

Another source of concern is that these programs can learn human prejudice.

Mark Reedle, an associate professor of interactive computing at Georgia Institute of Technology, says that text-to-image conversion is very powerful in that you can express what you want in a language. Language is universal, but the artistic ability to draw is a skill that must be learned over time. If you have the idea of ​​creating a lightsaber-wielding Pikachu cartoon character, even if it can be explained, it may not be something that someone can sit down and draw.

OpenAI has discovered that DALL-E may be able to transfer human activities and clothing to inanimate objects such as animals and food. The text prompt here was “Illustration of a baby tutu radish walking a dog”. OpenAI

DALL-E is a portmanteau that combines the name of Spanish artist Salvador Dal with the character WALL-E of Pixar, and is the second technology from OpenAI in less than a year to attract the attention of engineers. In May, the company released Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), one of the most impressive and human-like text generators. This can generate a consistent essay with just a few words of prompt.

OpenAI praises both DALL-E and GPT-3 as “especially innovative in natural language processing”, first announced in December 2017, trained on large datasets containing public information from Wikipedia. It states that it is built on the Transformer Neural Network model that has been created. .. The company has published enough information to give you a basic understanding of how DALL-E works, but the exact details of the trained data remain unknown.

And there are concerns about that cute baby radish and other forms of media created by these systems. Scholars and technology watchdogs have warned in recent years that the data used to train these systems may contain social biases that lead to the output of these systems.

Although radish drawing may not have a significant social impact, algorithm bias is already beginning to emerge in algorithms that support important decisions such as predicting criminal behavior and scoring high-level leveling tests. ..

GPT-3 was permanently biased towards Islam, according to a study released this month by researchers at Stanford University and McMaster University. In almost a quarter of the study test cases, Muslims were correlated with terrorists.

These links between Muslims and violence are learned during pre-training, but they do not seem to be remembered, researchers write, rather, GPT-3 has a very high underlying bias. Creatively revealing and demonstrating the powerful ability of language models to mutate different biases, methods that can make bias detection and mitigation more difficult.

The software that can generate images from text is not new, but so far it is either limited to a limited genre (birds, flowers, even birds, etc.) or quite unstable. DALL-E is impressive for its ability to blend relatively complex concepts.

Like a snail made of harp.

OpenAI has discovered that DALL-E can produce animals synthesized from various concepts such as musical instruments, food, and household items. Although not always successful, DALL-E has found that when deciding how to combine two objects, the format of the two objects may be taken into account. For example, when prompted to draw a “harp-made snail,” a harp pillar may be associated with a snail shell spiral. OpenAI

OpenAI’s DALL-E generator is shown in an online demo, but is limited to phrases selected by the company. The successes shown are undoubtedly impressive and accurate, but without testing the different words and concepts of the model, it is difficult to know the weaknesses and ethical concerns of the model.

I’m not sure if the restricted demo would prevent us from seeing more problematic results, Reedle said. In some cases, the entire prompt used to generate the image is also obscured. If there is a good way to express the prompt and the phrase triggers a better system performance, the result will be better.

Of course, both malicious use cases of technology and unintended biases have social implications. OpenAI said in a blog post that such models have the power to harm society and that there are future plans to consider how DALL-E can contribute to them.

Bias and misuse are important industry-wide issues, according to an OpenAI spokeswoman, and OpenAI is very serious as part of its commitment to deploy AI safely and responsibly for the benefit of all humankind. Is working on. Our policy and safety team is closely involved in DALL-E research.

If DALL-E works across a wide range of mixed concepts and needs to produce images without prejudice or discrimination, there are many creative possibilities. This means you can create specific images for your needs without having to master specific skills, so you can create more creators without having to automate skilled artists from work.

According to Reedle, the output of the DALL-E isn’t as good as it could replace illustrators, but it could speed up this kind of work.

However, speeding up work has its own problems. DALL-E may not free animators from work, but powerful new software is also prone to exploitation.

Reedle pointed out some examples, including the generation of pornographic content. Deepfake technology, which allows one person’s face to be seamlessly placed on another, has been used to generate non-genuine media without the consent of the characters. Reedle also said that people can use keywords and phrases to create images that are intended to be threatening, rude, or hurtful.

OpenAI said it has stopped publicly using DALL-E to prevent new technologies from being used by malicious means.

“We are committed to conducting additional research and making DALL-E publicly available before incorporating safeguards to reduce bias and address other safety concerns. No, “the company said.

