Roller Champions will be in closed beta next month, but only in Europe





Ubisoft announced the closed beta version of the Roller Champion on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC starting February 17th. The catch is that it will only be available to players within certain European countries. At least, it’s no longer PC-only, as originally planned when Closed Alpha was announced last year.

The game sounds simple. Two teams of three players compete to get the ball, complete at least one lap in the arena, and then throw the ball into the hoop to score. The more laps the ball completes before it passes through the hoop, the more points the team will get. Players use pump moves to move up and down the arena walls to speed up, tag teammates for jump or speed boosts, and surprise crowds with flashy moves. Can be Since PC Closed Alpha, new moves have been added that players can try. Earn fans for each pass, goal, and tackle. This is the XP-equivalent game that will increase your popularity, unlock sponsors, win contracts and extend your career.

Champions can be fully customized with the game’s improved editor. New outfits are available to unlock as the player progresses, and these can also be customized. Once that’s done, there are several game modes to try. Quick matches throw players into the arena with similarly skilled opponents. While custom matches do exactly what’s written on the can, Skatepark mode is a freestyle practice area with activities and mini-games. All of these will be available from the beginning.

On the second day of beta, the team will introduce rank mode. In this mode, you have to go if the player wants to climb the leaderboard. Players must participate in 10 matches to earn a rank. From there, they have to go from the low garage league to the Champions League. As the beta progresses, we’ll also introduce limited-time game modes like 2v2 Match.

The purpose of the beta is to collect player feedback, improve multiplayer gameplay, and be smooth, reliable, and fast-paced. This is especially important as the team will introduce cross-play across all three closed beta platforms. Player progress is not carried over from the beta, but there are exclusive rewards available in the full game. These include the title The Assistant and the Fresco costume skin to complete certain in-game quests. All players enrolling in Beta will get a Live Tester costume, regardless of whether they participate in Beta.

The beta will run for two weeks from the 6 pm CET on February 17th to the 10 pm CET on March 1st. Players from the following European countries can sign up: Andra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania , Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK. Players can sign up for the game’s website and get the chance to access one of the limited number of beta locations.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

