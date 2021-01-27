All free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PS Plus in February 2021 – BGR





Sony announced the PS5 and PS4 games that will be free on PS Plus in February. PlayStation Plus subscribers with active subscriptions will be able to get Destruction AllStars, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Concrete Genie for free next month. A free copy of Destruction All Stars can only be played on the PlayStation 5 console.

Destruction All Stars was originally set as the launch title for the PS5, but I missed that window, but it’s still important because most of us still couldn’t get the PS5 anyway. In this vehicle combat game, the total number of PS5 exclusives will be two (Demon’s Souls is another), but this month’s PS Plus giveaways include Control with both expansion, 60FPS mode, and DualSense support: Ultimate Edition is also included. This month is another very strong month for the program, and Sony hasn’t threatened price increases yet.

The complete lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games available to PS Plus subscribers in February is as follows:

Destruction AllStars (PS5): Available from February 2nd to April 5th Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars, a spectacular prime time sport for dangerous drivers! Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills that cause enormous amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas around the world.

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 and PS4): Available from February 2nd to March 1st Control Ultimate Edition includes the main game and all previously released extensions (“The Foundation” and “AWE”). Included in one great package. A corrupt entity has invaded the Federal Administration … Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in epic battles to annihilate sinister enemies through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed and humanity is at stake. Do you regain control?

Concrete Genie (PS4): Available from February 2nd to March 1st The Concrete Genie follows a heartwarming journey of a bullied teen called Ash. Ash explores his hometown of Denska, bringing his colorful imagination to life with a sketchbook. The bright and bustling seaside town is now polluted with darkness. Ash discovered a mysterious lighthouse. There he found the magical energy to charge his paintbrush with “Living Paint”, which could create a spectacular masterpiece that could cleanse the polluted walls of Denska.

All three games will be available for free from February 2nd. To download for free, you need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. Also, even if you download it for free, you will need to continue to pay or reactivate your subscription to maintain your subscription. And don’t forget – all January free games will continue to be available until the new free games drop next week, so get them before you leave.

Jacob began taking video games and technology as a hobby in college, but it soon became clear that this was what he wanted to do to make a living. He currently lives in New York and is writing for BGR. His previously published works can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and GameRant.

