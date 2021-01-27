Asus’s excellent Chromebook Flip C436 received a $ 100 price cut during the deployment of Chrome OS 88





With Google’s latest Chrome OS 88 update, your Chromebook usage will be more seamless than ever. If you want to switch to Chrome OS, we recommend checking this deal on one of your favorite premium Chromebooks.

For a limited time, you can get the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 on Amazon for $ 699.99. That’s $ 800 to $ 100 off the regular price, the lowest price ever for this Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 laptop. This is one of the best Chromebook deals I’ve seen this month.

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1: $ 800 to $ 699.99 @ Amazon $ 100 off, Editor’s Choice Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is the lowest price ever. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, a 2.1 GHz Core i3-10110U quad-core CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. This laptop received a 4/5 star rating for its sleek design, vibrant 1080p display, and fast performance.

The successor, the Chromebook Flip C536, will be released in 2021, but the 2020 Chromebook Flip C436 is still one of the best Chromebooks.

The Chromebook features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, a 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz Core i3-10110U quad-core CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of microSD expandable storage. You’ll also get 15GB of free Google Cloud storage and plenty of Google benefits.

As the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 review points out, I like its sleek design, vibrant 1080p display and fast performance. The Chromebook Flip withstood 9 hours and 25 minutes in a battery test on a laptop mug. This is impressive. The Asus Chromebook Flip C436 has an overall rating of 4 out of 5 and has won the Editor’s Choice Award.

When it comes to design, the Chromebook Flip C436 is a neat looking machine. It features a magnesium alloy chassis with an ivory lid accented with both the chrome and Asus logos. The rectangular hinges on your Chromebook flip 360 degrees so you can easily convert and view them from your laptop to tablet, stand, or tent mode.

In terms of performance, Google’s lightweight Chrome operating system runs on Intel’s Core i3-10110U and 8GB RAMSoC, making it ideal for everyday tasks. In one test, we loaded 22 Chrometabs, 4 of which played 1080p YouTube videos without any issues. Even when I opened the Play Store to download free Android games, there were no signs of delay. In our lab, the Chromebook Flip C436 scored 2,699 in the overall performance test of Geekbench 5.0. Defeated competitors such as the Google PixelBook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y) and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (2,232, Core i5-10210U).

The Chromebook Flip 436 weighs 2.5 pounds and weighs 12.6 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches, making it one of the most sophisticated 14-inch laptops we’ve tested. This is about the size and weight of competitors such as the Google Pixelbook Go (12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inch, 2.3 lbs) and the Galaxy Chromebook (11.9 x 8 x 0.4 inch, 2.3 lbs). It’s slimmer and lighter than its successor, the Chromebook Flip C536EA (14.09 x 9.5 x 0.7 inches, 4.2 lbs). In terms of ports, the Chromebook Flip C436 has two USB-C ports, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Best deals on Asus Chromebook Flip C436 today

ASUS-Chromebook Flip C436 .. ..

