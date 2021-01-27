It’s a weird creator that Tencent buys Stake In Life





Image: Square Enix

Tencent continued its massive expansion in the gaming world today after acquiring a minority stake in French developer Dontnod, the maker of Life is Strange, Vampyr and Tell Me Why.

The Chinese conglomerate has been busy since the beginning of 2021 and recently bought a majority stake in Klei Entertainment to create the indie survival game Don’t Starve.

This extension is not surprising to those who are looking at Tencent’s relationship with the gaming industry. Already a major Chinese power, Tencent has entered the North American and European markets for the past few years. It’s a logical move for companies that not only outperform China’s competition, but have grown to become one of the world’s largest gaming companies and claim their dominance at home.

Tencent has tried to create its own game to appeal to North American and European gamers, but the results are mixed. We have released a remake of our own IP, Honor of Kings. It is one of the highest-selling and most downloaded games in the world, despite China’s exclusive rights. The remake, internationally called the Arena of Valor, was unexploded. But in 2019, we developed Call of Duty: Mobile with the success we deserve for an already established franchise.

Tencent also partnered with Nintendo in 2019 to pioneer the sale of the Nintendos Switch to the huge Chinese market, giving Tencent the ability to create its own Pokemon game, Pokemon Unite, and a useful ally for Tencent. Although the game culture of Japan and China is unique, Nintendo still acts as a model for Asian-based video game companies, killing it abroad.

But what Tencent lacks in creating its own hit games is made up by investing in other makers. Tencent already owns Riot Games and has a 40% share of Epic Games. It also has a smaller stake in many other gaming companies, including Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, Paradox Interactive, and the adjoining platform Discord. This is an important foothold in the game for any company, and Tencent doesn’t seem to tend to slow down anytime soon.

These transfer of funds brought Tencent the most public share of critics after Hearthstone’s competitors were banned after expressing support for Hong Kong’s protests. Some have pointed to Chinese stakeholder Tencent as the reason behind the punishment (Blizzard denied that relations in China were a factor and reduced the punishment after the backlash). Banning play and stealing prizes will never work for the company. Still, it’s worth pointing out that people are being rebuked in competition for fewer reasons.

Dontnod’s share today is fairly small in Tencents’ plans for chaotic expansion, but the proof is that the company isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

