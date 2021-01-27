PlayStation play status gets deeper with Destruction All Stars





Sony Stealth released the new PlayStation State of Play today with the announcement of the free PS Plus game next month. This new State of Play video is entirely focused on Destruction All Stars, a game known to be released for free on February 2, 2021 for PS Plus subscribers. The video runs in just over 7 minutes, letting players take a closer look at Destruction All Stars and its various modes to let them know what to expect after launch.

Watch the Destruction All Stars State of Play video below.

Destruction All Stars Play Status

Desctruction AllStars is a competitive multiplayer game that combines flashy destructive derby and parkour, allowing players to defeat other teams in different modes inside and outside the car. Narrated by Colin Berry, the State of Play is the first detailed explanation of a particular mechanic and mode, and an exciting window to the game, which will be released in just six days.

Destruction AllStars is PS5 only, so you’ll need to own a next-generation console to play, but if you don’t already have a PS5, you can use it later in Plus. PlayStation Plus can be used free of charge for 2 months from February 2nd to April 5th.

Destruction All Stars Gameplay

Choose from a lineup of 16 diverse characters, your goal is to get into the car and cause genocide and destruction. Although Berry reveals that there is depth in destruction. Each character has its own special abilities and unique hero vehicle, giving it a serious atmosphere of twisted metal.

Players rush into the field from one of three common vehicle types. The first focuses on speed and drift, with the goal of moving and moving the arena as quickly as possible. Small cars aren’t that fast, but they’re more agile and agile, giving players a tremendous amount of control. And finally, heavy vehicles focus on stability and damage durability, so you can get more hits before destroying them.

Lucid Games has designed these popular vehicles as disposable. Their purpose is to be destroyed and damaged in order to jump in and out of these cars and cause the greatest disruption to the arena. Over time, you can charge your hero vehicle and hero abilities through gameplay actions. The State of Play provided examples of two characters on how they change the dynamics of gameplay.

The Lupitas hero vehicle leaves a mark of fire on its wake, damaging enemies passing through (or running). Her hero’s abilities have the same effect as walking outside the car, and she’s still deadly without a car to drive. Shyfts hero vehicles can be obscured by powered slam attacks and can secretly ambush enemies. Similarly, due to his hero abilities, he disappears while walking and disappears from the minimap. In hero mode, all characters can double-jump and move faster, allowing them to effectively relocate to avoid enemy attacks or set their own devastating attacks. .. Additional mobility on foot, such as running on walls and vaulting, keeps characters outside the car competitive.

By dodging cars and jumping onto the roof, Layer can even hijack or destroy the driver’s seat on its own and even wrestle to control enemy cars. Berry says that in any situation, players must always take action and there is always an opportunity to earn points and stay in the game.

Destruction All Stars mode

Mayhem is a standard mode of wreck and wreck, a complete destruction derby, but there are some other special modes that dynamically add new rules and twists.

Carnado is in 8v8 mode, letting the team earn gear while destroying, crushing and stealing vehicles. To bank your team’s gear, you’ll need to drive to Carnado in the center of the arena and destroy your vehicle in the process. Carnado is a risk reward game. Do you risk losing everything by stacking up your gear stockpile away from Carnado? Or do you want to destroy your car and deposit what you have for your team in the bank?

The stockpile is often played on the walking side of Destruction All Stars. Players must smash their opponents and then jump out of the vehicle to collect gear. Then deposit a bank in one of the three banks to manage a particular bank on your team. Berry says there is a lot of tug of war in this mode as players fight for control of the bank as well as collecting gear.

Grid Fall is a Battle Royale style mode in which part of the arena falls and poses a danger to the player. Its final All Star position destroys opponents, knocks out the edge, and drains all life (which can be earned during the match) to stand on the podium.

Destruction All Stars Future

Finally, Berry talked about customization options, purely superficial changes to the character’s visuals. There are two types of in-game currency: AllStar coins and destruction points. AllStar coins can be earned by playing online and earning XP. Destruction points are premium currencies purchased from the PlayStation Store. Berry promises daily and weekly online challenges coming later this year so players can earn destruction points without paying for microtransactions.

The Challenge series is a collection of single player challenges that focus on one particular driver and his rivals and can be unlocked at destruction points. In a sense, it acts as a bit of Destruction All Stars campaign mode, providing a bit of backstory and character motivation adjacent to the load of action. Each Challenge Series culminates in a final confrontation between the All Star of choice and its rivals.

After launch, Lucid Games promises new modes, new characters, updated playlists and continues to act throughout the year.

Destruction AllStars will be available exclusively on PS5 on February 2, 2021 and will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers free of charge until April 5.

