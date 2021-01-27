Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 8T





This article makes a good comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 8T. Think of these two phones as more affordable flagship grade products from the two companies. The Galaxy S21 is not the most powerful Galaxy S21 series smartphone announced by the company. The same is true for the OnePlus 8T, as OnePlus 8Pro is also included in the game.

To be honest, the OnePlus 8T is one generation behind the Galaxy S21 at the moment, but it’s still worth comparing the two phones. Many of you are probably wondering if it’s worth spending all the extra money on the Galaxy S21 or if you should go to the OnePlus 8T. Be sure to help your decision by comparing the Samsung Galaxy S21 with the OnePlus 8T and letting it make the decision. That said, let’s start with the specs.

SpecsSamsung Galaxy S21OnePlus 8T Screen size 6.2 inch FullHD + Dynamic AMOLED2X display (120Hz adaptive refresh rate) 6.55 inch fullHD + Fluid AMOLED (120Hz) Screen resolution 2400 x 10802400 x 1080SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100Qualcomm Snapdragon 865RAM8GB (LPDDR5) 8GB / 12GB Non-expandable 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1; Non-expandable rear camera 12MP (f / 1.8 aperture, 1.8um pixel size, OIS, dual pixel PDAF) 12MP (f / 2.2 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, 120 degree FoV) 64MP (f) / 2.0 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, OIS, PDAF, hybrid optical 3X, 30X space zoom) 48MP (Sony IMX586, f / 1.7, 0.8um, OIS, EIS) 16MP (ultra wide, Sony IMX481, f / 2.2 aperture, 123 degree FoV) 5MP (macro, focal length 3cm) 2MP (monochrome) Front camera 10MP (f / 2.2 aperture, 1.22um pixel size, 80 degree FoV, dual pixel AF) 16MP (Sony IMX471, f / 2.4, 1.0um, EIS, fixed focus) Battery 4,000mAh, non-removable, fast battery charging, fast wireless charging 2.0, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAh, non-removable, 65W fast battery charging dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm Weight 171 Gram 188g Connectivity 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Ultrasonic) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) OSAndroid 11One UI 3.0Android 11OxygenOS11 Price $ 799.99599 / 699 (8GB & 12GB); 749Le (12GB only) BuySamsungOnePlusSamsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 8T: Design

Although the backplates are different, both smartphones have a metal frame. The Galaxy S21 has a built-in plastic back cover, but the OnePlus 8T has glass on the back. Both phones have a fairly thin bezel, and both have holes in the display camera. On the Galaxy S21, it’s centered at the top of the display, and on the OnePlus 8T, it’s in the upper left corner.

Both of these phones come with a flat display. Both have three cameras on the back and sit in about the same place. Both camera sets are placed vertically and moved to the left (upper left corner). The camera housing on the Galaxy S21s is actually an extension of the phone frame, so it’s made of metal. The LED flash moves to the side of the Galaxy S21 while it’s included in the OnePlus 8Ts camera housing.

Both of these phones are really comfortable to hold in your hand and both feel like high quality products. The Galaxy S21 is a bit lighter (19 grams different), but shorter and narrower than the OnePlus 8T. This is expected to include a smaller display than the OnePlus product. The thickness of the two smartphones is about the same, the difference is only 0.5mm, which is negligible.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 8T: Display

Both devices provide excellent displays. However, the Galaxy S21s are more advanced, at least on paper. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) dynamic AMOLED 2X with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, comes with a 6.55-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz (not adaptive). The Galaxy S21s panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, but the OnePlus 8Ts comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

By the way, both displays support HDR10 + content and both are flat. By the way, the ratio of screen to body is almost the same for these two phones. Both of these displays are excellent, to say the least. Both are sharp enough, but very bright even in direct sunlight. The colors are bright and the viewing angle is excellent. It looks great overall and you won’t notice that it’s not a QHD + panel.

The Galaxy S21s display has the advantage of an adaptive refresh rate, but it only helps with battery life. However, this is not a problem with either of the two phones, but check back later in the comparison. Overall, if you like a really good display, then there’s no mistake with either of these two phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 8T: Performance

Performance is great on both smartphones, to say the least. The Galaxy S21 is a more powerful smartphone on paper, but it’s unnoticed in everyday performance. The Galaxy S21 includes the Snapdragon 888 SoC and the OnePlus 8T comes with the Snapdragon 865. By the way, the Galaxy S21 also offers faster RAM and flash storage. The Galaxy S21 contains 8GB of RAM, while the OnePlus 8T has both 8GB and 12GB of RAM flavors.

The Galaxy S21 loads graphics-intensive games a bit faster, but that’s all you’ll notice in terms of performance. They both perform everyday tasks in much the same way. When it comes to opening and closing apps, multitasking, multimedia consumption, browsing, taking photos and videos, they’re burning very fast. Almost everything that comes to mind can be done with these two smartphones, just like any other flagship device. When it comes to performance, there’s nothing to complain about.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 8T: Battery

The OnePlus 8T comes with a more powerful battery than the Galaxy S21. However, the display on that handset is also larger. The OnePlus 8T has a 4,500mAh battery and the Galaxy S21 has a 4,000mAh unit. But which of the two has the best performance? Well, in our tests, the OnePlus 8T offers longer battery life every day. I was able to easily cross the 7 hour screen-on-time mark. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 was delivered for over 6 hours and died before the 7-hour screen-on-time mark.

Both smartphones offer exceptional battery life. Of course, mileage may also be different. Different people use their smartphones differently, so you may get quite different results. If you play a lot of games, you often download content from the internet for long periods of time, and battery life stats are much lower than we could get.

Both smartphones offer fast charging. The OnePlus 8T outperforms the Galaxy S21 in terms of wired charging because it offers 65W of charging, and the Galaxy S21 offers 25W of wired charging. However, the OnePlus 8T does not offer wireless charging at all. The Galaxy S21, on the other hand, offers 15W wireless charging and, if needed, wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging).

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 8T: Camera

When it comes to camera hardware, these two smartphones are quite different. They have one thing in common. Both phones are very good in this sector. The Galaxy S21s setup hasn’t changed much in terms of hardware compared to last year, but the results have improved. The Galaxy S21 can provide very good shots in all lighting conditions and night mode is available on all cameras.

Images from the device may appear to be a bit over-processed, as is the OnePlus 8T. The Galaxy S21 does a better job in that regard, but the OnePlus 8T takes really good shots even in the dark. Excessive sharpness is even more noticeable on the OnePlus 8T. If you like the look of such images, it certainly won’t bother you. The Galaxy S21 can find a slightly better balance in that regard.

For more information on cameras, you can read individual reviews, but in conclusion, both are very good in that regard. Sure, water brings benefits to the Galaxy S21, but if the camera sector isn’t as demanding, the OnePlus 8T will do the job.

audio

When it comes to audio, neither of these two phones includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. This is what you would expect from a modern flagship grade smartphone. Fortunately, both do a great job in the audio department. Both phones include stereo speakers, and the Galaxy S21 phone is tuned by AKG. The Bass isn’t perfect for either phone, but otherwise it provides excellent audio through these speakers. The audio is sharp and very loud, but no significant distortion is seen.

The same is true for audio output through good headphones. You get a rich, balanced audio across the spectrum. The bass isn’t that heavy, but it probably suits most people, so don’t worry.

