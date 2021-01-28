Google should benefit greatly from the 2021 ad surge





Alphabet Inc.’s extensive product portfolio should be well-served until mid-2021 despite the raging pandemic.

That’s why Wall Street analysts agree, with financial stars aligning with Google’s parent GOOGL, -4.67% GOOG, -4.51%, which will report its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Advertising surge, taking into account that JP Morgan analyst Doug Ammas predicted a significant increase in 2021 revenue growth for the Google Search (19%) and YouTube (38%) businesses. Was predicted. Anmuth also predicts that with years of significant investment and further commercialization of Alphabets’ autonomous driving subsidiary Waymo, it will be good for Google Cloud as it moves toward profitability. Google also announced on Monday that it will make several US offices available as vaccination centers.

Judging from these rosy predictions, it is easy to overlook the antitrust risks facing Alphabet. They are the Justice Department’s proceedings and the State Attorney General, who is challenging the very foundation of the Google search business.

Read more: Authorities may have done their best to the end in Google’s antitrust efforts

Antitrust proceedings take years to resolve. Pre-trial evidence disclosure is a painstaking process on its own. Antitrust expert Anthony Sabino told MarketWatch, think about IBM’s antitrust proceedings over a decade that turned out to be unnecessary.

The exception is that it will be placed under an electron microscope in a future acquisition, he added.

They will be examined at the molecular level, Sabino said. People who run Google probably know that they will postpone major acquisitions until they better understand in which direction the wind is blowing.

What to expect

Revenue: Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect an average of $ 15.68 per share. This is an increase from $ 15.35 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Estimates have risen from $ 13.49 per share on September 30th.

Not only Wall Street analysts, but also contributors to Estimize, a crowdsourcing platform that collects quotes from buy-side analysts, fund managers, executives, scholars and more, average $ 15.68 per share. Forecast revenue.

Revenue: According to FactSet, analysts expect Alphabet to report $ 52.9 billion in fourth-quarter revenue on average, up from $ 46.08 billion in the previous year.

Estimated contributors expect to generate $ 43.7 billion in revenue.

Equity Movement: By Tuesday, equities have risen 26% in the last 12 months to a market value of $ 1.3 trillion. The S & P 500 Index SPX, -2.57%, has increased by 16% over the past year.

What analysts are saying

Google’s fourth-quarter revenues boosted advertising spending in all major advertising businesses, including search, YouTube, and other displays, boosting overall recovery that has continued since the second quarter of 2020 valley To continue, it was expected to show accelerated annual growth compared to the third quarter. YouTube, in particular, was expected to continue double-digit year-over-year growth, especially in Google’s growing business, CTV, as advertisers continue to look to digital video advertising. Nicole Perrin, an analyst at eMarketer, announced on January 27th.

YouTube is an essential component for advertisers investing in video. Our experts call YouTube the basis for their video advertising spending budget.He said that the top five streaming channels on CTV [Netflix Inc.]

NFLX, -6.88%, YouTube, Hulu, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -2.81%, Disney + DIS, -3.85%, YouTube and Hulu are the most profitable. Jeffreys analyst Brent Chill maintains a $ 2,150 buy valuation and price target on January 24th.

Our checks show a continuous acceleration in 4Q across the digital advertising space, perhaps even more than two-quarters (until 2Q21). Demand for most non-COVID-affected sectors such as travel and concerts / movies remains strong above pre-COVID levels. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler recommends investors buy Alphabet shares on January 21st.

Google is our top pick of the year, reflecting a bias towards the internet that is well-positioned to achieve strong sustainable growth with a rational reputation. JP Morgan analyst Doug Ammas repeated overestimation and a $ 2,050 price target on January 19.

