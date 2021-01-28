Free fuser demo allows you to try the music mixing rhythm game yourself





A demo has been added to Harmonixs’ latest rhythm game, Music Mixing Phenomenon FUSER, to mix tracks yourself, match discs to beats, and create unique sound mixes that make you feel like a real DJ. You can do it. Available today on PCs via PS4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam, the free FUSER demo features eight popular tracks on the crate, each With multiple tracks, you can mix almost infinitely. How to blend songs and them together. The demo will be released prior to FUSER Update 1.3, which adds many new features, modes, and quality of life fixes throughout the game. Harmonix also made fun of some of the artists that will be added via DLC tracks in the future.

The fuser demo contains the following eight songs that players can mix in different ways:

Bad Bunny Yo Perreo SolaBillie Eilish bad guyCardi B BodakYellowdeadmau5ft. RobSwireGhosts n StuffDua Lipa Dont Start NowRage Against the Machine Killing In the NameSmash Mouth All StarWarren G and Nate Dogg Regulate

The demo will use these tracks to explain the basic gameplay to the player and show the player how seamless and easy a music mixing rhythm game is, showing the possibilities of a mix created in a full game. Make you feel. Currently available on the PlayStation Store and other storefronts. Unfortunately, the demo does not include country songs. Despite being a country song, it’s surprisingly well incorporated into the mix.

Meanwhile, FUSER Update 1.3 will arrive in the coming weeks, featuring the following changes:

Live Set Events These new events add competitiveness to regular in-game events. The live set presents challenges to all fuser DJs, including leaderboards and prizes to reach the score tier. Customizing the Freestyle Co-Op player allows you to adjust the number and length of rounds in your public Co-Op Freestyle session. Hot Clips Hot Clips is a powerful new creative tool that allows DJs to preview discs before dropping them into the deck, effectively adding a fifth loop to the mix. Finding the Right Mix This update makes it easy for players to browse their favorite mixes. Profiles, and new sorting features such as alphabetical order, most highly rated / displayed dates, and dates created. Share with the World This update adds some optimizations for sharing and streaming. Players can now share videos from anywhere in the game using the native console sharing feature, and DJs can now switch options to select only monetizable songs for streaming. .. Other 1.3 Update addresses bugs found by live players and adds a separate calibration profile for docking. Docking mode for Nintendo Switch, UI improvements and other quality of life improvements.

And finally, to conclude the news, Harmonix made fun of the list of artists coming to the game as DLC over the next few weeks.

24kGoldnBebe RexhaBell Biv DeVoeBLACKPINKDaBabyDavid GuettaDoja CatDua Lipaiann diorImanbekJason DeruloMarshmelloShaggyShawn MendesSiaUsherAnd More!

Want to see what you are interested in there? The bass game comes with over 100 songs from different genres, FUSER receives a consistent drip feed of three new DLC songs a week after launch, allowing players to expand their library with a ton of music. In addition, Harmonix is ​​set to support FUSER for the long term, indicating that more artists and songs will appear in the future.

We like FUSER in our reviews and state that it is one of the only PS4 games that has won a consistent spot on the PS5 SSD. FUSER also won the Best Rhythm / Music Game award at the 2020 Game of the Year Awards. Its music mixing has been nominated for one of the best innovations, best soundtracks, and most impactful of the year, thanks to its musical impact. In our life.

