Eleven winners in celebration of the spirit of innovation, Tech News and Top Stories





A biomedical starter that uses artificial intelligence to improve the accuracy of antibody drug discovery, and a robotics starter that has developed a solution that allows non-technical users to easily program robots.

These technology companies were named to the Grand Prize at the 3rd Singapore Digital Tech Blazer Awards yesterday.

The award recognizes Singapore’s greatest technological innovation and is co-sponsored by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and SG Tech.

This year’s award received more than 400 entries in three categories, up from 304 last year.

Of these, seven companies and four student projects have emerged as winners.

Hummingbird Bioscience received the highest award in the most promising innovation category.

Jerome Boyd Kirkup, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, said: “The traditional antibody discovery process is trial-and-error, time-consuming and inefficient. Our platform uses AI to predict methods and locations for more accurate design of drug treatments. You can get the best results possible. “

The highest award in the Student Techblazer category was Augmentus, a robotics startup founded in 2019 by undergraduate students at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The company’s solution allows users to draw the path followed by industrial robots such as robot welders on the iPad.

This can reduce a week’s process, which involves a large amount of code and design files, to minutes.

Daryl Lim, co-founder and chief operating officer of Augmentus, the final year of NUS’s Faculty of Economics and Computing, said: Do more. “

