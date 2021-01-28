Our stay-at-home order was very good for Apple’s bottom line





Apple has revealed that many people have purchased AirPods, Apple Watches, and HomePod mini devices during this past holiday season. And what we can say is:

In its earnings announcement Wednesday in the first quarter of 2021, Apple revealed that sales in the wearables, homes and accessories category increased from the same period last year (30% to be exact).

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes this growth is due specifically to the entire AirPods lineup, including the AirPods Max, in addition to the HomePod mini and Apple Watch. As you know, all the accessories stockpiled during the pandemic were probably evacuated to their place.

The company also noted that 75% of its customers used the Apple Watch for the first time in the first quarter.

It’s no surprise that the Apple Watch contributed to the increase in sales. Indeed, the Apple Watch Series 6 was a mediocre upgrade from the 2019 model. The SpO2 sensor looks good, but it doesn’t provide valuable insights into blood oxygen levels. However, Apple has discontinued Series 4 and Series 5, so if you don’t want to settle for older Series 3 models, this is the only updated option.

Since many people stick to their desks all day and the gym isn’t the safest place yet, Series 6 can help many people move continuously all day long. Users will not be able to access Apple’s new Fitness + subscription service without having one of Apple’s latest smartwatches on their wrists.

Speaking of being stuck at the desk all day, we people who are lucky enough to work from home may have upgraded other electronics as well. So it’s no shock that audio and smart home accessories have boosted sales.

The AirPods Max is expensive at $ 500, but it’s Apple’s first over-the-ear headphones, and like the AirPods Pro, it’s equipped with noise canceling, an essential feature when trying to get rid of noise from family and roommates. I will. Day. The HomePod mini, on the other hand, is the company’s first very affordable smart speaker ($ 99) that fits in any room of your home.

Making these purchases while most of us are trying to avoid going crazy seems inevitable for those who can afford it.

Tell us what you don’t know yet, such as Tim Cook and this year’s new product lineup.

