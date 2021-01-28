VC investment in PropTech can be profitable and life-changing – TechCrunch





In 2020, nearly $ 24 billion of venture capital was poured into companies creating new technology products and innovative business models for the real estate market.

While smart home apps and digital mortgage lending services make life easier for luxury mortgages and homeowners, all of these technologies help improve the day-to-day struggle of the majority of low-income households. not.

Many of these new technologies can be adapted to become housing technology solutions focused on economic resilience, fresh food access, healthcare access, and workforce development, and are the most risky. It can change people’s lives.

You can make money while serving the public interest.

Take this into account: According to a study published by Columbia University, nearly 8 million Americans have been in poverty since May. Before the COVID-19 crisis, about half of all American households struggled to pay rent. A problem that gets worse day by day as unemployment due to pandemics continues to increase.

About 23.5 million people, half of whom are low-income, live in food deserts where access to affordable, healthy food is restricted or nonexistent. And if you are poor, it is almost impossible to get good medical care, let alone pay.

As the global crisis continues to expose deep inequality in our society, it is clear that we need a new way of thinking to address these systematic issues. Investing in innovation in affordable residential areas can help solve these problems.

Local governments and nonprofits are doing what they can. In 2015, New York launched Urban Tech NYC to unveil new technology solutions to the urbanization challenges faced by governments, businesses and urban dwellers, addressing issues such as food, water, medicine and waste management. ..

In 2019, Enterprise Community Partners, a national non-profit organization, is partnering with MetaProp, a leading proptech venture capital firm, to develop innovations to help families find affordable homes. Invested in

These efforts are commendable, but they are not enough. The housing technology movement needs more champions.

First, we need more patient venture capital with a better understanding of the poorly serviced community. Most venture capital firms fund what they know, and unfortunately few people now understand the affordable housing community, which is a minority with female heads. No. However, be careful. There is an advantageous opportunity here.

Affordable residential real estate managers tend to invest far more in social services for the tenant population than market-priced real estate managers looking at the coolest new technologies. You can make money while serving the public interest.

Second, housing technology is in desperate need of an accelerator. The technology is there, but most entrepreneurs don’t know how to sell to this particular customer base. If you want to create a viable business that attracts venture capital, you need to do this. There are many existing technologies that are ready to take accelerators to the next level. These are some of our favorites:

Financial resilience. Low-income people who live in affordable homes often suffer from paid payday loans and check cashing services. Many do not have a banking relationship and pay the rent in cash. The Lifesaver app helps households, especially those with no banking affiliation, navigate financial services and increase their financial resilience. With Earnin, you can access your payroll during working hours and without fees, without having to wait for the payday to come. Research shows that those who borrow these short-term loans from non-predatory lenders are, in fact, financially stable the following month. Access to fresh food. The wholesale grocery delivery app Cheetah has placed a community fridge as a pantry for fresh food. Via, a transit-on-demand provider, has partnered with LA Metro and First5 LA to subsidize food delivery during pandemics, especially to women-led households with young children. Healthcare access. Round trips offer affordable, non-urgent call vehicles, wheelchair vans, and other special medical transport reservations. Healthify provides a database of scrutinized and curated community resources and information on social determinants of health. New software apps that promote telemedicine may also increase access to the medical needs you need. Labor development. Skilling America is Goodwill’s new workforce platform for improved placement, retention, and promotion, and most people using this platform do so on their smartphones.

Accelerators can also connect housing technology to affordable homeowners and real estate managers to find ways to extend the impact of social services available in the field. The top 50 owners of affordable home development can connect technology developers with nearly a million households.

These owners and real estate managers can act as leadership ambassadors for collaborative work between technology developers, venture capital investors and potential home technology users.

We work daily with exciting stakeholders in the affordable housing community, as well as local governments and tech entrepreneurs trying to fill this digital divide. This is not a pure white vision. The future is here, and the phrase that encourages action is now.

