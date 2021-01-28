Oukitel C22 Hands-on: Affordable Android Review with a properly sized battery





The Oukitel C22 Android Phone is an affordable slim phone with simplified functionality and a suitable battery size.

The phone with a curved glass back and a clear silicone protector cover is great. Its 5.86-inch HD display has a small bezel that makes the screen look good. It measures 148 x 70 x 8.9 mm and weighs 178 g.

Inside the device is a MediaTek T676 16-bit chipset and PowerVR GE8300 GPU running at 2.0GHz. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, which can be expanded up to 256GB by inserting a TF card into the second SIM slot.

The Oukitel C22 has three rear cameras that deliver images up to 13MP. It has a main camera with an aperture of f2.2, a f2.4 blur lens, and an f2.4 2MP macro lens, and can take very good images at a distance of less than 2 cm.

The front camera is 8MP and has an interesting setting. This is a self-portrait panorama. You can record the surrounding scenery by taking a selfie. Portrait mode blurs the background-giving a bokeh effect behind it.

You can also add stickers to your images, scan QR codes, take pictures at night, take panoramic pictures, and take time-lapse pictures. Post image manipulation is basic.

Top ZDNET Review

The C22’s battery is 4,000mAh and requires a 10W quick charge. It charges really fast compared to the other phones I reviewed.

The C22 has face and fingerprint IDs, is reliable and fairly fast. Recognize you in the dark, whether or not you are wearing glasses. The fingerprint sensor is on the back of the phone, so you can authenticate with either hand.

One thing to keep in mind may be the highlight for you. The phone is unlocked, but with the following restrictions: It does not work with CDMA carriers such as Verizon, Sprint, Boost Mobile, Straight Talk and US Cellular.

However, the C22 works with GSM carriers such as AT & T, T-Mobile, and MetroPCS. Oukitel recommends checking the SIM frequency band before buying a phone. Supports FDD-LTEB2 / 4/5/7/12/17 / 28A / 28B and WCDMA: B2 / B4 / B5.

The operating system is standard Android 10 and I am very happy with it. When the phone arrived, it was already set up, but it was configured for Simplified Chinese.

I didn’t know how to search to rebuild the phone or how to reach the reset settings. Fortunately, I’m currently trying out the F150 rugged phone to write about next week, and it has the same icon configuration in the settings menu.

This allowed us to manipulate the English version, match the icons to the Simplified Chinese version, add English, and remove Simplified Chinese.

C22 does not have NFC. This can be a problem if you use NFC on a regular basis. It also does not charge wirelessly.

The C22 has no additional OEM capabilities and no bloatware to display the device. This OS is a simplified system that can be configured as needed.

This version of Android allows you to power on or off your device to provide unobtrusive and dedicated time. Digital well-being and parental controls allow you to set limits on the time spent by other users.

Overall, the Oukitel C22 for less than $ 170 is an affordable phone with a great camera and modest performance, and can be scaled to meet your storage requirements.

Aside from the language issues I had, I have little to dislike about the C22, and the simplicity of the phone will suit everyone, regardless of age.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos