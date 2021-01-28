75 years of innovation: ATEK companies continue to grow





With three operating companies and five locations throughout Minnesota and Iowa, including Brainerd ATEK, 2021 will mark its 75th anniversary.

It’s 75 years of innovation, 75 years of high quality products, and 75 years of community involvement.

Co-owner and CEO Mark Osmanski said in a Skype interview on Tuesday, January 19th that the technology and services used are quite diversified in terms of markets. Our products are spread all over the world, all in the upper Midwest.

ATEK companies include ATEK Access Technology, ATEK Metal Technology and Solar Plastics.

The company grew out of Acrometal, a metal stamping company founded in Minneapolis in 1946. While running the business, Fred Beaver had the opportunity to buy it. Today, Biebers’ son Bill Bieber, along with Osmanksi and Kay Phillips, is one of the three co-owners of the company.

Bill Beaver joined his dad in the metal stamping business in 1965, from which the two grew the ATEK company.

Bill was really the entrepreneurial spirit that made the company grow, Ottomanski said.

Patricia Hennes will weld wall switches at ATEK Access Technologies in Brenard on Wednesday, January 20th.Kelly Humphrey / Brainard Dispatch

In 1977, the business moved to Brenard and the northeastern Brenard factory continues to operate as the manufacturing headquarters for ATEK Access Technology.

Within this business, we make up all of our proprietary products that we design, manufacture, and sell to end users. And we are primarily interested in different types of electronics, Ottomanski said.

Products manufactured at Brenard’s location include accessible wall switches that open doors and floor mats that do the same regular custom floor mats for different businesses. During a facility tour on Wednesday, January 20, employee Steve Scofield unveiled some of his recently completed mats, including “Don’t Enter Signs,” which will be shipped to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Did.

The company’s presence in the lake region dates back to the acquisition of Larco in 1969.

The brand is fairly well known for its presence sensing, Ottomanski said. In short, these are pressure sensitive mats that were originally used to open doors. That’s why we also offer a line of wall switches, very high-end push-open wall switches. However, most of Larco’s applications today are industrial mats. Therefore, these are protective mats used in industrial activities to protect workers from robotics and dangerous areas. Therefore, depending on how your system is designed, you can either prevent something from happening or allow it to happen.

Mike Berning, General Manager of ATEK Access Technologies, talks about the products of the Brainerd manufacturing plan in the northeast on Wednesday, January 20th. KellyHumphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Larco is the oldest of the ATEK Access Technology brands. In 2007, the company acquired a new technology called TankScan that remotely monitors the level of liquid in a gasoline tank.

According to Ottomanski, it is sold to a variety of industries, but most applications are in the oil, gas and diesel sectors. Therefore, if you have a remote tank filled with gas, you can place the device on it and it will automatically display the level over the internet for more efficient maintenance of the tank.

Another access technology is Datakey, which was acquired in 2010. This makes a rugged memory device comparable to a USB device, but without the universal element u represents.

It has its own form factor and is extremely sturdy. You can drive a truck on our equipment, and it still works, Ottomanski said. Therefore, they are used in heavy industry and military applications. I think 50% of our sales go to the military. And it’s for authentication data logging firmware updates, those types of applications. And that’s what makes up today’s ATEK Access Technologies, and we’re constantly creating new products, new product lines, and growing our business.

ATEK Metal Technologies is a low pressure permanent mold aluminum casting operation.

So we melt the aluminum and, at very low pressure, push the aluminum into the mold, pull it apart, open the mold, take it out for post-treatment and sell it to major OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Said Ottomanski.

Motorcycle riders may have taken advantage of this metal technology as ATEK provides cylinder heads to large motorcycle retailers.

ATEK Access Technologies employees are working on a variety of products at the Northeast Brainerd plant.Submitted photo

The company ATEK recently acquired is Solar Plastics, which has two client bases. The first is a major construction, agricultural and mining equipment company that utilizes ATEK’s rotary molding technology for fluid tanks.

According to Ottomanski, it may contain water, it may contain hydraulic oil, it may contain diesel fuel or a type of chemical. It depends on the customer’s application.

These tanks are also manufactured for steamrollers and flood drilling machines.

The first side of solar plastic manufactures components that are a larger part of the final product, while the other side manufactures stand-alone consumer products such as coolers and aftermarket parts for ATVs.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, ATEK Companies has three independent companies: ATEK Access Technologies, Solar Plastics and ATEK Metal Technologies.Submitted graphic

Currently, ATEK employs approximately 400 workers elsewhere in Delano. Davenport, Iowa; Corporate Offices in New Hampton, Iowa, and Eden Prairie. Locations are concentrated in the upper part of the Midwest, but ATEK products are spread around the world.

Since 1946, ATEK has acquired 18 businesses, sold 11 businesses and established 14 companies.

Ottomanski said it was important to us because we take great pride in our work. And, with the exception of the solid proprietary brands we have today, what excites the team that owns ATEK Access Technologies is the area called IOT, or in our case the Internet of Things for Industrial Things called IIOT. Market growth in.

TankScan technology is one example.

According to Ottomanski, take the device to a remote field and communicate with an internet portal hosted via cellular or WiFi.

The customer then receives an alert on their mobile phone and computer, notifying the tank of the level of service required.

Jonathan Larson, an employee of ATEK Access Technologies in Brenard, describes the internal workings of a 120-ton machine that manufactures plastic containers.Kelly Humphrey / Brainard Dispatch

ATEK is working on building that technology in other areas.

According to Ottomanski, he couldn’t achieve everything he had expected, but especially when this pandemic happens, people have to do things differently than before, which is a big growth. I believe there is.

Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect ATEK as much as the other pandemics, but sales were confused, especially in the casting process. According to Ottomanski, motorcycle companies have seen a decline in demand, which has affected ATEK.

He said we had to go through a reorganization, but Im is happy to announce that we have reached a pre-pandemic state by 2021.

Robin Sauer will cut the rope length on Wednesday, January 20th with Brenard’s ATEK Access Technology. The rope will eventually be used as the handle of the cooler.Kelly Humphrey / Brainard Dispatch

Osmanski is proud of the team formed by ATEK and states that the company is in excellent condition.

Much of its success has a lot to do with loyal employees working at ATEK. Mike Burning, general manager of the Brenard facility, said some employees have been with the company for more than 40 years, while others range from 15 to 30 years.

Stephanie Mausto has been with the company for about 28 years and has worked in many areas. She was dismissed during a major economic collapse around 2007-08, but eventually returned to ATEK.

They brought me back here, and I didn’t even think about it twice, she said.

Burning and owners attribute its longevity to a thorough screening process and a positive culture that ATEK strives to create everywhere.

We want (candidates) to join our team, they are well adapted to our organization, our culture, and they are here as well as work I want to make sure that I want to have a career, Ottomanski said.

Burning explained that ATEK’s culture is very family-friendly and cooks outdoors every few weeks during the warmer months.

Mike Berning, General Manager of ATEK Access Technologies, talks about his role in the manufacturing facility in northeastern Brainerd on Wednesday, January 20th. ATEK Companies will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021. KellyHumphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Burning said he enjoyed listening to the history of ATEK and acrometal and the people who have worked here for many years during the seven months I was here.

Community involvement is also an important part of the culture. In Brenard, it means donating and cooperating with groups such as The Salvation Army, Food Shelf, Toys for Tots, Northland Arboretum, Chamber of Commerce, and Kinship Partners.

According to Ottomanski, we are part of the community, so we are involved with it everywhere. We have a responsibility to be a good partner with them.

You can contact THERESA BOURKE at theresa.bourke @ brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.







