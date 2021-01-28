Activision ignores trade union demands for diversity





Activision resists proposals from US trade unions to introduce broader employment practices focused on diversity into the workforce.

The game’s giantActivision clearly ignores the diverse employment calls from American trade unions. Earlier this morning, I learned that AFL-CIO, the largest union coalition in the United States, proposed that Activision adopt a rule similar to the NFL’s Rooney Rule. This rule requires the team to interview at least one non-white minority candidate. For coaching work.

It is important to note that the Rooney Rule does not state that non-white minorities must be hired in the position they have just interviewed. Activision already has something similar to the NFL’s Rooney Rule, but it only applies to candidates for board and executives. AFL-CIO is a shareholder of Activision-Blizzard and sought to submit a proposal suggesting that growing companies expand their hiring policy.

This morning, Vice reported receiving a letter stating that Activision-Blizzard was resisting the proposal. In a PerVice report, the AFL-CIO wrote to the SEC, “The purpose of the diverse candidate search policies requested is to ensure that the hiring pool of external hires in the enterprise is sufficiently diverse.” “We can improve long-term corporate performance at all levels of a diverse workforce.”

However, Activision countered the AFL-CIO in its own SEC letter, stating that the proposal “did not fall under the SEC’s guidance on shareholder proposals that exclude topics dealing with the issue.”[s] It is related to the normal business operation of the company. “Activision wrote again,

“We are implementing the Rooney Rule policy as expected, but [for director and CEO nominees]Implementing a policy that extends such an approach to all hiring decisions is an infeasible breach of the ability of companies to run their businesses and compete for talent in highly competitive and fast-moving markets. “

The vice president asked Activision representatives about the letter and said, “We have introduced a series of new programs, such as a scholarship program with the United Negro College Foundation and the Equality and Justice Initiative.” To prepare for diverse talents with mentors and professional success.

AFL-CIO is also a shareholder of EA and has submitted a similar proposal. The EA did not give a clear “yes” or “no” like Activision, but the representative told Vice that he would be in regular contact with the AFL-CIO and would consider the proposal. The AFL-CIO proposal will need to be voted on at Activision’s shareholders’ meeting later this year. There, Call of Duty’s $ 3 billion profit and Activision’s record equity growth are definitely the subject of much debate. The fate of the proposal doesn’t seem promising, but it’s hard to say for sure what will happen until the Activision meeting.

Source: Deputy

