Google Trends Releases State-Specific Super Bowl Food Search





You may be preparing for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, but it’s important to remember the February main food event, the Super Bowl, which takes place before February 14. Even if you’re not a football fan, sporting events are huge because of the long-awaited commercials and the breadth of food that every watch party needs. Google has released data on the most searched foods in each state for the big game, and it’s pretty clear that everyone is depressed.

There are several ways to safely host a Super Bowl party at home while joining the usual traditions. Of course, the easiest way is to prepare the same appetizers and meals you normally eat during the game. To be honest, food is the best part anyway. Google released information about search terms during this time before the big game and tweeted a map of the United States to show the most search-driven dishes leading up to the game.

Google

To better classify the tastes of each state, the map color-coded all areas with keys to distinguish between main dishes, side dishes, appetizers, dips and desserts. The dips are coded in yellow, and by appearance alone, it’s clear that the dips are the overwhelming winner when it comes to dietary preferences on the day of the match.

Exactly which dips vary from state to state, the most popular are the 7-layer dip, the buffalo chicken dip, and the spinach artichoke. Honorable mentions of the most popular Super Bowl snacks include cakes, chili, and pork in blankets. Are you still hungry? Plan your own Super Bowl spread!

Alexis Morillo News Writer Alexis Morillo is a news writer at Delish.com, keeping up with the latest food news and viral food trends.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address.You may be able to find more information about content similar to this on piano.io

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos