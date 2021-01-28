7 haste Q with Henry Ford Health System Innovation Chief Lisa Prasad





One of the reasons Lisa Prasad, vice president and chief innovation officer of Henry Ford Health System based in Detroit, enjoys her work offers “endless” opportunities where new challenges are constantly emerging. That is.

When the healthcare industry faced the COVID-19 pandemic, Prasad was an integral part of Henry Ford’s response efforts. She became Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Health Systems in April. In this position, you need to lead technology development and lead a company’s business, product, and commercialization ventures.

“It’s an amazing privilege to be at the center of both leveraging the data we have within the facility that creates these tools and becoming a receptor for the new technologies being created,” she said. Told Becker’s Hospital Review in August.

Below, we share her rapid thinking on healthcare innovation in a pandemic, from insights into Henry Ford’s commitment to innovation to what she considers to be the biggest obstacle to further improvement in this area. To do.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style.

Question: Which COVID-19 data dashboard do you think you are checking the most?

Lisa Prasad: For public dashboards, it’s divided into John Hopkins and The New York Times. For the internal dashboard, it was the use and supply chain of inpatient census ventilators.

Q: If you only need to choose one, which of your organization’s IT achievements are most proud of during a pandemic?

LP: Successful telemedicine deploying video visits for outpatient care and communication solutions for inpatients who were unable to welcome visitors.

Q: Do you think the pandemic has facilitated innovation in medical IT?

LP: An incredible new solution was introduced, quickly overcoming the hiring hurdle. But at a basic level, the pandemic has allowed us to return to our values ​​and priorities. We carried out the project from different perspectives on the return on investment. We worked better, solved problems together, struggled together, and survived together.

Q: Do you think the pandemic shed a lot of light on predictive analysis?

LP: Predictive analysis is now a promising part of almost every digital innovation and is fully applied. One prominent example is the next week’s next week, leveraging Henry Ford’s incredible public health science team to track Covid using predictive analysis and overcome the worst of the first surge. I was able to make a plan.

Q: How do you most want medical IT to adapt more to the pandemic?

LP: We hope to leverage technology and analytics to enhance remote care and education and promote health care equity throughout the community. To do so, you need to think critically not only about creating new products, services, and payment models, but also about implementing them in ways that facilitate inclusion and access.

Q: What was the biggest obstacle to COVID-19 innovation?

LP: The clinicians and staff throughout the system are tired. Despite being in combat mode with Covid, it is difficult to find institutional energy to pursue new innovations. At the same time, the lives of our patients are deteriorating due to continued unemployment, food insecurity, and other social barriers exacerbated by Covid. The need for innovative solutions is greater than ever.

Q: What is the first word that comes to your mind when thinking about the innovation team’s response to COVID-19?

LP: Agile, responsive and permanent.

