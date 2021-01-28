DxOMark’s Xperia 1 II shows that Sony’s best isn’t enough yet





Sony is probably best known for its gorgeous TVs and its powerful cameras. It is expected that smartphones will also have these features. Xperia phones have impressive screens, but the same isn’t true for cameras. Sony has promised to enhance their game, and the Xperia 1 II may be proof of that. Unfortunately, the company may be too little and too late to cover the lost land.

The three cameras on the Xperia 1 II could easily be dismissed just because they have a 12-megapixel sensor, but as always, the number of pixels is only part of the story. From sensor size to lens aperture, focal length, and even software processing, there are other factors involved in the overall performance of the phone. Given Sony’s expertise in the field and its embarrassing past, you’ll think it ultimately got a good grasp of the problem.

To be fair, DxOMark has found significant improvements between the Xperia 1 II and last year’s Sony flagship Xperia 1. Exceptional. The site also praised the phone’s ability to separate the foreground and background with a bokeh simulation and add a compelling blur around the former.

Unfortunately, the Xperia 1 II tended to fall victim to dim lighting, one of the most common enemies of photography. Even with some lighting, exposure stability and dynamic range are reduced indoors. Even videos that showed significant improvements stumbled in poorly lit environments.

Overall, the Xperia 1 II fulfills Sony’s commitment to improving camera performance in its flagship product. Under good lighting conditions, it worked satisfactorily. Unfortunately, phones aren’t isolated, and there are dozens of phones that have better features and require less than four digits.

