Google Maps Review | PCMag





Finding your location and planning your destination has never been easier. We’re far from the days when we were trying to pull a map out of a car’s glove box, unfold it, and solve it with a puzzle. Now your smartphone is your map and GPS device. Google has been at the forefront of the revolution for some time, thanks to Google Maps, now one of the earliest navigation apps. Over the years, Google Maps has been a great way to plan your commute, take a virtual walk around your neighborhood, receive voice turn-by-turn navigation, and find cool things in your area. Has been expanded with various functions. While Apple Maps sneaks up within spit distances and Waze works well for drivers, Google Maps is a more complete navigation app that acts as an editor’s choice choice.

Google map location

The strength of Google Maps is its ubiquity. Most Android smartphones come with Google Maps pre-installed along with many other Google apps. Google Maps is available on iOS and iPad OS devices and is about the same on both platforms.

Both Android and iOS have voice turn-by-turn navigation and many useful map tools. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can access Google Maps from any web browser (unless you specifically use a search engine that uses Apple’s MapKit JS framework, such as Duckduckgo). Google Maps is free on all platforms.

Move around the city

I tested Google Maps on my Google Pixel 3a smartphone. Google Maps welcomes you with a colorful, high-contrast map in your immediate vicinity. Very readable, white streets, bright yellow highways, green parks, blue waterways, gray or dull yellow buildings. Assuming location services are turned on, the app will show a blue dot that reflects your current location, and the vision cone will give you a rough idea of ​​where you are facing. Maps are very useful for moving in the immediate vicinity of you.

There is a search bar at the top. This allows you to enter a city, town, business, or street name backed by Google search-based autocomplete. For example, if you’re looking for a local CVS pharmacy, you can enter CVS, Pharmacy, or its address to get a list of nearby locations. They are placed on convenient cards that you can swipe. Each card has a location name, address, distance from your location, a call icon, and a route icon that allows you to quickly find a route to that location.

Below the search bar, Google conveniently places icons that point to frequently searched categories. These categories include gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, or more specific facilities such as parks and gyms. Is your car’s petrol tank low? Help is just a single tap on Google Maps.

The layer icon changes the displayed map. There are three types of maps. A default version, a satellite version that takes real pictures from Google’s careful eyes in orbit, and a terrain view that shows terrain and elevation. (If you are a frequent hiker, the terrain is best.)[レイヤー]The menu also includes convenient live traffic, public transport, map overlays showing bike routes, and 3D overlays showing polygonal buildings.

Google Street View is a mode that allows you to jump down onto major roads and look around in a 360-degree panoramic format. Street View is surprisingly useful when you need to match your landmarks with your current location. That said, some of the images that Street View captures are terribly old, showing photos from many years ago. Conversely, Street View allows you to take a virtual tour of the selected building so you can see the layout of your shop without leaving your sofa. Apple Maps recently added Street View functionality with a cool lookaround, but lacks Google Maps indoor mapping. Google-owned Waze doesn’t have features like Street View.

Google stands out for its location data, landmarks, photos, and review catalogs. Especially in small cities, Google is second to none in terms of navigation and travel planning. Everywhere I searched in my city and some small towns nearby appeared immediately. Even the hidden Speakeasy bar I know couldn’t be hidden from a Google Maps search. Waze uses similar data, but with a focus on driving, it doesn’t help anyone walking or biking in towns and cities. Apple Maps is great in big cities, but they’re catching up with Google when it comes to information displayed in small towns.

Add context to your life

Maps give you access to a wide range of data collected by search giants. This information is neatly collected in the tabs at the bottom of the app.

First, there is Explore. This is all about the local hangout. Searching anywhere reveals a lot of additional information for brave explorers. For example, if you’re in Los Angeles, you’ll see the best brunch and bar spots, or suggestions for historic buildings you want to check out. With local views and crowdsourced photos of the hangout, you’ll quickly find useful directions and customer ratings.

[移動]The tabs include frequently visited locations, showing estimated time of arrival and traffic conditions. We also offer suggested trips based on recent searches.[保存済み]Sections include flagged locations such as friends and family homes, bucket list spots, and favorite restaurants. If you want to post to Google’s vast information database,[投稿]You can see your business in the section or add a photo of your location.

follow orders

When you’re ready to travel, simply search for your destination in the search bar. The starting point can be your current location determined by GPS, or another address you searched for. You can add multiple stops along the route. There are up to 10 stops on a single trip.

Once you’ve decided on a route, Google Maps will provide you with an estimated transit time based on whether you’re driving, using public transport, walking, biking, or flying. The routes are color coded to show current traffic. Blue indicates smooth navigation, yellow indicates slight delay, and red indicates bumper-to-bumper traffic. There are also multiple route options to help avoid congestion. Apple Maps displays similar information, but the maps that represent small towns aren’t as detailed as Google’s. Google Maps also allows you to download directions for offline use. This is especially useful when the signal is unstable on your mobile phone.

Once on the road, the map provides voice turn-by-turn navigation. You can mute the digital navigator, change routes using the Google Assistant voice commands, or search and add stops to routes. In 2019, Google also added an augmented reality option. If you allow the map to access the camera on foot, the app will overlay the directions on the camera image. Not everyone needs this, but it’s currently only available on Google Maps.

Just between you and me

There is one area where Google Maps is stuck compared to Apple Maps: Privacy. The map is connected to the larger Google cloud and by default only location history is turned off. The app has a secret mode that doesn’t store your search history, location history, or personalize your map with Google data. Nonetheless, Google services continue to collect location data, even if you report that you use privacy settings to prevent it. The data has a unique identifier that isn’t personally associated with it, but it’s still the data that Google has about you.

If you really want Google to stop your chase, you have to do some work. Apple, on the other hand, is more concerned about privacy issues, and Apple Maps keeps more data, such as your directions, on your device rather than in the cloud.

Still the king of the road

Google Maps is the most comprehensive mapping app on the market. It can give you quick directions, transportation quotes, and even suggestions on what to do when you get to your destination. What Google really gets stuck in is its data collection. If you are a privacy conscious person, you will have to jump over some hoops to really opt out.

If you have an Android smartphone, you can easily select Google Maps. On iOS, Apple Maps is much better, but in some cases, especially in small cities, Google’s app is still the top navigation app. Wave, on the other hand, is the best choice for drivers. However, Google Maps is the most comprehensive mapping service for commuters, pedestrians, bikers and ruins explorers, and is the editor’s choice of this category.

For more information on this great app, see 25 Google Maps Tips to Try.

Advantages

Robust map with Google Earth and Street View options

Real-time traffic data by crowdsourcing

Detailed directions for driving, public transport, walking and biking

Provides the interior layout of the building

Web-based version

Download directions for offline use

See more bottom line

Since its launch in 2005, Google Maps has reigned as the king of navigation apps. Competition has intensified in recent years, but Google Maps provides a great direction, especially if you’re off the road.

Google Maps Specifications Real-time Traffic Yes Street Panorama Yes 3D Images Yes Map Download Yes Browser-Based Version Yes Best GPS Navigation Picks Read More

