Executive Order of the Science and Technology Advisory Board





By the authority given to me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, and to establish an advisory board on science, technology, and innovation, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. policy. As directed by the Presidential Memorandum of 27 January 2021 (Scientific Integrity and Evidence-Based Policy Decisions), it is my ability to make evidence-based decisions based on the best available science and data. It is the policy of the administration. Officials and employees throughout my administration shall seek the best scientific information and advice available from scientists, engineers, and other professionals.

Sec. 2. Established. (A) This will establish the President’s Council of Advisors for Science and Technology (PCAST).

(B) PCAST ​​must consist of no more than 26 members. The Assistant Chairman of the Science and Technology Committee (“Science Advisor”) must be a member of PCAST. A scientific adviser can appoint a US Chief Technology Officer as a member if he is also the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. The remaining members must be prominent individuals and representatives from non-federal sectors appointed by the President. These non-Federal members shall have diverse perspectives and expertise in science, technology and innovation.

(C) The Science Advisor shall co-chair PCAST. The President shall also appoint at least one, but no more than, two non-Federal Parliamentarians as co-chairs or co-chairs of PCAST ​​with scientific advisors. Scientific advisors can appoint up to three PCAST ​​Vice-Chairs from among PCAST ​​non-Federal Parliamentarians to assist the Co-Chairs in PCAST ​​leadership and organization.

Sec. 3. Function. (A) PCAST ​​is concerned with policy matters affecting science, technology and innovation, and the science and technology information needed to inform public policies related to economics, worker empowerment, education and energy. You shall advise the President on the matter. Environmental, public health, national and land security, racial equality, and other topics.

(B) PCAST ​​shall meet on a regular basis to:

(I) Respond to requests from the President or scientific adviser for information, analysis, evaluation, or advice.

(Ii) Seek information and ideas from a wide range of stakeholders, including the research community. Private sector; Universities; National laboratories; State, local, and tribal governments. Foundations; and nonprofits.

(Iii) Act as an advisory board identified in Section 101 (b) of the High Performance Computing Act of 1991 (Public Code 102-194) (15 USC 5511 (b)). Known as the President’s Innovation and Technology Advisory Board.And

(Iv) Acting as an advisory board identified in Section 4 of the 21st Century Nanotechnology R & D Act (Public Law 108-153), PCAST ​​became known as the National Nanotechnology Advisory Board (15 USC). 7503). panel.

(C) PCAST ​​shall provide advice from the non-federal sector to the National Council of Science and Technology (NSTC) at the request of the NSTC.

Sec. 4. Management. (A) The heads of executive departments and institutions, to the extent permitted by law, provide information on science and technology issues at the request of the PCAST ​​Co-Chair and for the purpose of performing the functions of PCAST. It shall be provided to PCAST.

(B) In consultation with scientific advisors, PCAST ​​creates an extraordinary group, including a permanent subcommittee and technical advisory group, to support PCAST ​​and provide preliminary information directly to PCAST. You are authorized to do so.

(C) To enable PCAST ​​to provide advice and analysis on confidential information, Science Advisors are members of PCAST ​​who do not have current permission to access Confidential Information, their permanent subcommittees. You can request a meeting or a temporary group. Receives Security Clearance and Access decisions in accordance with Executive Order 12968, August 2, 1995 (Access to Confidential Information), amended, or successor orders.

(D) The Department of Energy shall provide the financial and administrative and technical support that PCAST ​​may require, to the extent permitted by law, within the existing budget.

(E) Members of PCAST ​​shall serve without compensation for their work at PCAST, as permitted by law for those who serve intermittently in government positions. , You can receive travel expenses including daily allowance instead of living expenses (5 USC 57015707).

(F) If the revised Federal Advisory Committee Act (5 USC App.) Applies to PCAST, the duties of the President under that Act, except for reporting to Parliament, shall be performed by the following Secretary: will do. Energy according to the guidelines and procedures established by the General Procurement Bureau administrator.

Sec. 5. Finished. PCAST ​​shall end two years from the date of this order, unless extended by the President.

Sec. 6. Expired. Presidential Decree 13895 (Presidential Science and Technology Advisory Board) of October 22, 2019 will be revoked by this.

Sec. 7. General regulations. (A) Nothing in this order shall be construed as impairing or otherwise affecting:

(I) The authority granted by law to the executive department or institution, or its head.Or

(Ii) Functions related to budget, administrative, or legislative proposals by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

(B) This order shall be governed by applicable law and shall be enforced subject to the availability of budget limits.

(C) This order is intended to create substantive or procedural rights or interests that are legally or equitable to the United States, its departments, institutions, or organizations, their officers and employees. It is neither done nor created. , Or an agent, or someone else.

Joseph R. Biden JR.

White House,

January 27, 2021.

