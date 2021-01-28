Innovative COVID-19 treatment discovered with anti-cancer drugs





Recent studies have shown that the treatment of COVID-19, which is derived from rare marine animals and has historically been used to treat cancer, is 27.5 times more efficient than Gilead Sciences’ popular COVID-19 drug remdesivir. I know that.

According to an observer’s report, a study published in the Science Journal on Monday found that the treatment identified as apridin or pretidepsin was developed by the Spanish pharmaceutical company Pharma Mr.

The drug is clinically approved in certain countries, including Australia, for the treatment of myeloma, which has also been identified as multiple myeloma.

In addition, the drug was identified as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020 by a team of scientists at the University of California, San Francisco.

From that time on, it is expected to complete both Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials and enter Phase 3 clinical trials before seeking regulatory approval.

Applidin

Apridin is derived from the sea squirt, also known as the “squirt”. Ascidians are a type of marine animal with some primitive vertebrate features and a tubular opening that allows it to “suck and squeeze” water.

This particular ascidian species used in the production of Aplidium, also known as Aplidium ablicans, exists only in the waters around Ibiza, Spain.

With respect to the treatment of COVID-19, the effect of Apridin’s findings was not the result or result of a random test, as in many early clinical tests of this global health crisis.

Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco have discovered drug treatments by looking for available treatments that protect certain human proteins targeted by the coronavirus.

Data-driven instead of random screening

Nevan Krogan, a molecular biologist at the University of California, San Francisco, said they found “data-driven rather than randomly screening drugs.”

Crogan, the lead author of scientific research, added that “when targeting a human protein needed by a virus,” the latter would never “mutate” because it depends on that particular human protein. ..

Testing anticancer drugs against viruses is not common because it can endanger human cells. Fortunately, no serious side effects have been reported or recorded from the Apridin trial.The drug was tested in dozens of Spanish COVID-19 patients

Crogan also said that COVID-19 patients require significantly lower doses of apridin and shorter treatment periods than those required by cancer patients.

The ability to replace existing COVID-19 treatments with drugs depends on extensive phase 3 trials.

However, one of the limitations of Apridin is that it can be difficult to reach in many patients because it can only be administered in hospitals.

Last week, a related study that had not yet been peer-reviewed by researchers at the University College London found that antineoplastics are equally efficient at fighting the new COVID-19 strain recently discovered in the UK. I showed that.

Laboratory tests have shown that his drug works when used against “two different human lungs and epithelial cells” that are infested with new viral variants.

Check out other news and information about COVID-19 in Science Times.

