Microsoft patent chatbots that allow you to talk to the dead, but there’s a catchphrase: US News: Latin Post





Microsoft has patented a chatbot that can imitate the personality and portrait of others. Chatbots can be created using information that can be easily collected on social media, such as images, audio data, behavioral information, social media posts, and text messages.

This is according to a document from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It can even assume a physical being.

However, Microsoft’s AI program general manager says he doesn’t know about plans to build a chatbot, according to a Business Insider report.

Microsoft patents do not specify when the product will be used to digitally bring deceased people back to life.

The patent was filed in 2017, but was only approved in December. According to a Tucson report, Tim O’Brien, general manager of the AI ​​program at a giant tech company, is looking for a patent but has no plans to build or ship it.

Chatbots, on the other hand, can also rely on external data sources in case a user asks a bot question that cannot be answered based on that person’s social data.

“For conversations with a particular person’s personality, determine and / or use specific person’s conversational attributes such as style, dictation, tone, voice, intent, sentence / conversation length and complexity, topic and consistency. That may be included, “said the patent, according to the Fintech Zoom report.

It may also include behavioral attributes such as interests and opinions, and demographic information such as age, gender, and occupation.

In some cases, you can also use this tool to apply voice and facial recognition algorithms to recordings, images, and videos to create voice and 2D or 3D models of people.

This is to improve the chatbot.

Challenges in implementing this technology

Taking advantage of the potential and personality of others can lead to court battles. Individuals may be sued for using portraits, names, or personal attributes of others for exploitative use in the United States, especially if this is done without their permission.

In addition, the United States recognizes post-mortem rights in 23 states, giving deaths 10 to 100 years of protection from misuse of their names, voices, images, portraits, and other identities.

However, this is not the first time this kind of technology has been used.

In 2016, San Francisco-based artificial intelligence developer Eugene Quida created a commemorative bot for his friend Roman Mazurenko, who died in an accident shortly before his 33rd birthday, according to a Guardian report.

Quida said being able to talk to dead friends and relatives would help in the process of grief.

She added that it wasn’t pretending to be alive, but accepting, thinking, and speaking, not just denial.

Technology analysts say the digital death market will peak.

