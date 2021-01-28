Regulators say Australia must address Google Ads dominance





Canberra, Australia (AP) Google’s lack of competitiveness and lack of transparency in its digital advertising supply chain have affected publishers, advertisers and consumers and needed to be addressed, Australia’s competitive watch Dog said on Thursday.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has released an interim report on a survey of the Google-controlled digital advertising services industry in Australia. This is equivalent to A $ 3.4 billion ($ 2.6 billion) annually.

The industry allows advertisers to purchase consumer eye access almost instantly through an automated bidding process and flash products that appear to suit the individual consumer’s personal interests. These individually tailored ads can follow consumers on the internet.

Google not only enhances digital display technology, but also controls much of the advertising space.

The committee’s chairman, Rod Sims, said the industry was actually lacking in competition, choice and transparency, increasing advertiser costs and increasing consumer pay.

Sims combines Google’s key presence throughout the ad tech supply chain with the benefits of that key data to give Google the ability and incentive to prioritize its ad tech business in a way that impacts competition. It means that you are likely to have.

He said during the investigation, the parties expressed concern about potential conflicts of interest from Google’s various roles in the industry. Sims adds that while Google acts on behalf of both publishers and advertisers for the same ad sales throughout the ad technology supply chain, it also sells its own ad inventory very often. I did.

The Commission has not yet formed a view on whether Google has violated Australia’s competition law by misusing market power, the report said.

Proceedings from several U.S. states released last month allege that Google is anti-competitive with online advertising and has used its monopoly to control prices and eliminate competition. .. Google calls the proceedings futile and says online advertising prices have fallen over the last decade.

According to filing records, Texas is suing with Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah.

The Sims proposed that Australia manage conflicts of interest and create rules to prevent Google from potentially favoring its business.

The Commission noted that competition regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union raised similar issues.

The Commission also proposed forcing the datasets owned by large incumbents to be split to make it easier for rival advertising technology providers to compete.

Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg, who called for an investigation, said the government needed to enable its regulatory framework to adapt to the changes being driven by digital platforms.

Although this is an interim report, the government notes that the ACCC is concerned about its competitiveness and continued control of tech giants, Frydenberg said in a statement.

The government looks forward to receiving a final report later this year to better protect Australian consumers and businesses in the digital age and to continue to provide reforms to provide information.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Google has fought several aspects with the Australian competitive watchdog in recent years.

Google last week pushed ahead with plans to make search engines available to the government, threatening to make search engines unavailable if Facebook pays for Australian news content.

Based on Watchdog’s media code, the government has drafted a bill that would force US tech giants to pay fair compensation for content to Australian news companies.

The commission also sued Google, alleging that the platform misleaded Android users about how to collect and use location data and violated consumer law. Google denied the claim.

The Commission will make a final report to the Government on August 31 of the investigation into digital advertising services.

