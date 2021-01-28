Why Innovation Needs More Spending | News





Benjamin F. Jones argues that 2.7 percent of US GDP spent on innovation is almost inadequate.

Innovation spending accounts for about 2.7% of US gross domestic product (GDP). That money is fueling countless developments and breakthroughs that make the world a better place. Benjamin F. Jones of the Northwest Kellogg School of Management argues that this is not enough. And COVID-19 shows that point. Lawrence Summers was Secretary of the Treasury under former Harvard President Bill Clinton in a lecture series “Calculating Social Benefits for Innovation” on January 26th in the Dean’s Seminar Series I have summarized the academic papers I wrote with. , Currently a professor at Harvard University. They argue that it is difficult to find an average return of less than $ 5 for every $ 1 spent on innovation, even under conservative assumptions. A milder estimate suggests that $ 1 will regain $ 10, which is probably much higher. Training students to become innovators is essential. “I need more McCormick. I need a bigger McCormick. I need more Northwestern University, I need a bigger Northwestern University,” said Jones, Gordon, and Luragand’s entrepreneurial family professor. Said the professor of strategy, the faculty director of the Kellogg Innovation and Entrepreneurship Initiative. “We need to go further in society as a whole in the sense of innovation, not just academic support.”

According to Jones, there have been major changes in the Industrial Revolution. Standards of living began to improve rapidly and health began to improve significantly. This means lower infant mortality and longer lifespan. Innovation – advances in new ideas and ways of doing things – drove these improvements. Still, despite the enormous social benefits of innovation, there is little investment in innovation. There are many implications. “We need to live longer today. We should be richer today. We should have had a pandemic solution much earlier than we could, because we have never been there in the past,” he said. Stated. “Your standard of living is at stake here. I think society has a great opportunity to do more.” The pandemic is a complete relief. Previous studies on RNA and genetics have hampered the relatively rapid work of creating vaccines to combat COVID-19. In addition, Jones said the economic cost of a pandemic is a microcosm of this point. Globally, the global economy could be hit by $ 10 trillion or $ 15 trillion due to the coronavirus. In the United States, a pandemic can cost the federal budget $ 3 trillion. “Operation Warp Speed ​​is the smallest and smallest part of it. It’s like $ 20 billion. There’s basically nothing,” Jones said. “Think about it. You’re spending $ 20 billion and trying to avoid $ 15 trillion in damage. The world is losing $ 10 billion a day in GDP, not to mention all deaths.” If we could spend $ 10 billion, this would be a 50% increase in Operation Warpspeed, and as a result, we would only have to accelerate the end of the crisis by one day, which is enough, “he added. The lesson applies to pandemics, but it’s not the only one. “The level of our efforts is very poor compared to the costs we incur as a society, and even worse than the numbers I’m telling you,” Jones said. “We need to take our knowledge further. We need to understand that it is the key. We have to invest in it to solve the problems facing society.” We seem to be doing a lot, or are we? “He added. “Are you impressed with what we did? You shouldn’t be much more impressed than you think.”

