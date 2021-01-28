Apple requests the app to request permission to track users of the next iOS 14 beta and later





Apple today announced the need for App Tracking Transparency privacy measures from the next beta versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. Apple says software updates will be publicly available in early spring.

This requirement was initially set to take effect in September last year, but Apple has postponed giving developers more time to prepare.

With this change, developers of all iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV apps track activity across other apps and websites, and a random device called a Targeted Advertiser Identifier (IDFA). You need to get the user’s permission to access the ad identifier. To measure the effectiveness of advertising purposes or campaigns.

When the user opens the app for which they want to track activity, they are prompted with the “Allow tracking” or “Ask the app not to track” option. Developers could use the App Tracking Transparency framework to add tracking prompts to previous versions of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 apps, but they aren’t required and voluntarily prompt. Few apps implement.

If the user selects “Ask the app not to track”, Apple will block the app developer from accessing the user’s IDFA. According to Apple, developers generally need to respect user tracking settings. That is, you cannot track users using any other method. Otherwise, the app may be removed from the App Store.

The user is iOS 14[プライバシー]>[トラッキング]of[設定]The app allows you to manage tracking settings for each app.

A handful of ad networks and companies are criticizing Apple’s decision. Facebook has launched a full-page newspaper ad and launched a website claiming that Apple’s tracking changes would be financially damaging to small businesses.

“We don’t agree with Apple’s approach and solution, but we have to give Apple a prompt,” Facebook said. “Otherwise, Facebook will be blocked from the App Store and will only do more harm to people and businesses that depend on the service. This risk on behalf of the millions of businesses that grow using our platform. Cannot be affected. “”

The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation called Facebook’s criticism “laughable,” and Facebook’s campaign against Apple said, “When users know exactly what Facebook and other data brokers are doing behind the scenes, Facebook Insisted on “what you lose”. Firefox maker Mozilla also supported Apple’s decision, calling it a “big win for consumers.”

Google hasn’t publicly attacked Apple’s decision, but yesterday’s blog post could have a “significant impact” on Google advertising revenue on iOS when the App Tracking Transparency requirement begins. Warned the developer. Google also announced that it will stop collecting IDFAs across iOS apps, eliminating the need to present users with Apple’s tracking permission prompts in those apps.

Apple’s stance is that users deserve control and transparency.

“We believe this is a simple matter of getting up for the user,” Apple said. “Users know when their data will be collected and shared between other apps and websites. You should know and you should be able to choose whether or not to allow it, “he added. .. “

Apple’s announcement will coincide with Data Privacy Day. Apple shares “A Day in the Life of Your Data,” explaining how third-party companies can track user data across websites and apps, highlighting Apple’s privacy principles, and providing details on App Tracking Transparency. I commemorated this day by doing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be speaking about data privacy today at the Brussels-based Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection conferences. Cook will speak at 8:15 AM Pacific time and the live stream will be available on YouTube.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos