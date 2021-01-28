Sony A1 and Canon EOS R5: Comparison of specifications, price, and functions





Sony has released the most powerful camera ever. With mirrorless technology, unrealistic 50-megapixel resolution, and 8K video capture technology, it has become a rival to the previously released Canon EOS R5. With a 7-month gap between the launch dates of both mirrorless cameras, how do you match each other and gain an edge?

(Photo: TechTimes)

Popular Japanese camera brands have dominated the industry in recent decades, and Sony and Canon have become the top photographers’ choices around the world for their photo and video capabilities. The switch to mirrorless technology has evolved the industry by focusing on full-frame images and clips that capture a wider range of media outputs.

All cameras with next-generation products fall into the mirrorless category, featuring a smoother, smaller body, but capable of producing the most powerful and clear media compared to other cameras. Sony and Canon have fought it with their flagship release in Sony’s A-series and Canon’s EOS R series because of the superiority of mirrorless cameras.

Sony A1 Mirrorless: Specs, Features, Price

(Photo: Sony)

Sony recently released the A1 Mirrorless, a camera that’s younger than both options, but with its immense specs and features, it quickly brings “great elements.” Sony has named the camera “The One” and introduced the mirrorless camera as its flagship gadget, with powerful 8K video and 50.1 MP HDR.

Sony’s Alphaline is one of the world’s top variations, with 50.1 megapixels capable of capturing 30 frames per second, which is impressive for a camera, including sports and activities with anti-distortion shutters and 15. Great for any occasion. Dynamic range stop. Powered by Sony’s Exmor RS CMOS sensor, it delivers high-resolution photos and videos at incredible speeds.

Video, on the other hand, features 8K at 30 fps, 4K at up to 120 fps, and 10-bit 4: 2: 2 chroma subsampling using the BIONZ XR ARM chip.

The Sony A1 is priced at $ 6,499.99.

Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless: Specifications, Features, Price

(Photo: Canon)

On the other hand, Canon’s previous release, the EOS R5, was released in July 2020 and is the main rival of Sony’s A1 with almost the same features and performance. The Canon EOS R5 lists 45-megapixel cameras with full-frame CMOS sensors for high-definition photography and video, as well as high-speed shutters and frames.

The R5 can also capture 8K Raw and 4K video for up to 120fps video, and also capture 45 MP 12fps mechanical shutters and 20fps electronic shutters for images. The camera has a dynamic range of only 12 stops.

The Canon EOS R5 is priced at $ 3,899.00

Sony A1 vs Canon EOS R5: Mirrorless Advantages, Who Will Win?

Sony clearly has better specs, performance, features, and features in the latest release of mirrorless cameras compared to Canon’s EOS R5. The number of megapixels makes Sony’s A1 even better with a sensor with a higher pixel density of 5.1 megapixel difference, which represents a performance gap.

However, if it were to fight only with specs, Sony would have the upper hand, but overall quality and various factors would be the winner for Canon. The more expensive Sony is almost twice as expensive as the R5, which is a big point to consider, so the price alone can make the user stand out.

Performance Winner: Sony A1

Price / Affordable Winner: Canon EOS R5

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isaiah Alonzo Screenplay

Tag

Sony a1, Sony, Canon, Canon EOS R5, Canon R5, Sony Mirrorless Camera, Canon Mirrorless, Sony a1, Sony a1 vs. Canon EOS R5, Sony A1 vs. Canon R5 Mirrorless, Mirrorless Camera

