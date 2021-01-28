Attivo Networks Excellence Awards recognize partners driving cybersecurity innovation across North America, LATAM, META, APAC, and the United Kingdom





Fremont, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Award-winning leader in detecting cyber fraud and lateral movements of attackers, Attivo Networks today drives innovation, is effective and comprehensive. We are pleased to announce the winners of the first Excellence Awards to honor our partners in cybersecurity. A solution for customers. The award culminated in two categories, the Partner of the Year and the Project of the Year, Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, Turkey, Africa (META), Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the United Kingdom (UK).

We congratulate and congratulate the winners. Sarah Ashburn, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success at Attivo Networks, is a testament to their success in the Attivo Networks Partner Program, designed to support partner dedication and long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships. The larger ecosystem of winners and partners we recognize today plays an integral role in our market development strategy, and we are committed to investing and growing in them.

Partner of the Year Winners

North America: MRK Technologies MRK offers a suite of solutions designed to monitor, alert and resolve information security threats 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. LATAM: IQSec IQSec is an IT security solutions company with expertise in digital signatures, biometric IDs, and digital banking security. META: Saudi Telecom Company Solutions Saudi Telecom Company Solutions is a technology solutions company specializing in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and system integration. APAC: M.Tech M.Tech is a cybersecurity and network performance solution provider that brings solutions to the market through the channels of reseller partners.

Project of the Year Winners

LATAM: Micronet de Mexico SA de CV Micronet provides consulting, design and installation of security services such as network infrastructure, network and business applications, support and monitoring, and security. META: Optimiza Solutions Optimiza is a regional system integration and digital transformation solution provider that helps clients pursue outstanding operations and profitability.

Hear from the winners

We are honored to receive the Attivo 2020 Partner of the Year Award for North America. Through our partnership, the Attivo and MRK teams have built valuable mutual trust and commitment to our relationship. In addition, Attivos’ deception technology has allowed MRK to differentiate beyond the noise present in the IT security space. We look forward to Attivo’s continued growth as we serve our customers throughout 2021. -John Tookman, Vice President of MRK Technologies We are a cyber security company with over 12 years of experience and are headquartered in Mexico City. We spent hundreds of hours developing what we consider to be the best portfolio of cybersecurity tools in Latin America, choosing leaders in each field and best-in-class solutions. That’s why we do business with Attivo Networks. –Luis Valerdi, Sales Director of IQSec This is a step towards advanced detection by Deception Technology. Attivo is the best solution that can respond in 3D-deny, detect, derail. The Attivo ThreatDefend platform provides unmatched attack detection in parallel with M.Tech’s offering for customer satisfaction. Together we are looking forward to Thailand’s super growth. -Krisana Kamakorn, Country Manager, M.Tech Thailand

Winners were selected based on performance results, new customer acquisition, relationship involvement, and prospect momentum. Winners were selected from a set of over 300 partnerships worldwide.

For more information on the Attivo Networks Partner Program, please visit https://attivonetworks.com/join-the-attivo-partner-program/.

About Attivo Network

Attivo Networks, a leader in cyber fraud and lateral movement attack detection, provides excellent defenses to identify and prevent fraudulent internal and external threat activity. Customer-proven Attivo ThreatDefend Platform provides a scalable solution to derail attackers and reduce attack surface within user networks, data centers, clouds, remote worksites, and specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio protects endpoints, Active Directory, and the entire network with breakthrough innovations to prevent and misdirect lateral attack activity. Forensics, automated attack analysis, and third-party native integration streamline incident response. The company has won over 130 awards for innovation and leadership. For more information, please visit www.attivonetworks.com.

