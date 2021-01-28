Best Phones Under Rs 15,000 (January 2021)-Technology News, Firstpost





Ameya Dalvi Jan 28, 2021

A few mobile phones from previous phone lists below 15K were able to maintain their location on this month’s list as well. Nonetheless, our lineup has many options to show off the 65 watt ultra-fast charger commonly available on more expensive phones such as 64 MP cameras, 90 Hz refresh rate displays, and the OnePlus 8T. .. Now let’s see who was able to maintain his position and who is the newcomer to the list of phones under Rs 15,000 this month.

The best phone you can buy in India for less than Rs 15,000 Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (review) is the most feature-rich option in this segment. Besides its striking look, the phone boasts a 6.5-inch Full HD + display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth, flicker-free scrolling with supported apps. Protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass, it has a 16MP front camera with punch holes. Another issue with this device is the bundled 65-watt SuperDart charger, which charges a 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes. exactly!

The Narzo 20 Pro is powered by the Mediateks Helio G95 chip and has enough muscle for everyday tasks and some games. It has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be further expanded using a MicroSD card. On the back is a quad camera with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality of the segments is very good in different lighting conditions and modes. The smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI.

Price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro in India: Rs 13,999 with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Kingdom 7

Realme 7 (review) also holds that position on this list. This is very similar to the Narzo 20 Pro in most respects, except for three. First, the 65 watt SuperDart charger will be replaced by a relatively slow but functional 30 watt fast charger. This takes a little over an hour to fully charge the phone. It’s not as fast as my 65W cousin, but it’s still an impressive number. In addition, the Realme 7 battery has a large battery life of 5,000mAh, which extends the battery life.

You can get a 64MP primary camera with the new Sony IMX682 sensor. This sensor works better in a variety of lighting conditions and also features some interesting low light filters. Other specifications such as 90 Hz display, processor, RAM, storage and OS are exactly the same as those of Narzo 20 Pro. Realme 7 sells for over Rs 1,000. With a small premium, you can get a better camera and a bigger battery, but the charger will be slower.

Realme 7 Price in India: Rs 14,999 with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB Storage

Poco M2 Pro / Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Poco M2 Pro (review) is similar to its more popular cousin, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (review), except that it lacks a quick charger. And this month, you’ll get 128GB of storage variants on this budget. The phone has a large 6.67-inch Full HD + display with punch holes for a 16MP selfie camera. The screen is HDR compliant and can achieve up to 450 knit brightness. It is protected from scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to the back of the glass.

The Poco M2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC with 6GB of RAM and offers 64GB and 128GB of internal (expandable) storage options. The smartphone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11. There’s also a quad camera on the back of the phone, starting with a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is pretty good. The M2Pro has a 5,000mAh battery and can be used for more than a day and a half with moderate usage. The company bundles a 33W quick charger to charge in a short amount of time.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (review) is also currently available for this budget, but a 64GB storage variant is available. The phone and packaging are the same as Poco’s, with one exception. You can use a 64MP primary camera instead of a 48MP.

Price of Poco M2 Pro in India: Rs 12,999 with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage. Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Maximum Price for Redmi Note 9 Pro in India: Rs 14,999 with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Little X2

Another Poco phone on this list is the slightly older but more powerful Poco X2 (review). The price of the 64GB variant of Poco X2 also fell below 15K this month. An all-round phone that excels at this price in terms of functionality and performance. This phone also has a 6.67 inch Full HD + display with an elongated cutout for a 20 MP + 2 MP dual selfie camera. The screen refresh rate is 120Hz. Unprecedented functionality in this segment. The screen is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5, as is the back of the glass. This phone has a very powerful and gaming-friendly Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip. Comes with 6GB of RAM.

On the back of the Poco X2 is a combination of a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide snapper, a 2 MP macro camera, and a quad camera with a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality of this segment is very impressive. This phone has a 4500mAh battery and can be used for a day and a half with moderate usage. The included 27W quick charger will be fully charged within 75 minutes. This is very good. The smartphone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11.

Price of Poco X2 in India: Rs 14,999 with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3 isn’t as flashy or powerful as the other four phones above, but it’s the only phone on the list that offers a stock Android UI. For those who like inventory and clean Android, this is the phone for you. This is an Android One device. This means that besides the stock user interface, you will get regular OS and security updates for at least two years from the date of launch. The smartphone is currently running Android 10, and we can expect to use Android 11 on this device in the near future.

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and can be expanded further. This phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This phone also has four cameras on the back, a combination of a 13 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Get an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running for more than a day with moderate use.

Nokia 5.3 Price in India: Rs 12,999 with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage

