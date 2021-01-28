Microsoft Launches New Engineering Hub at NCR





NCR’s Indian Development Center serves as the premier center for engineering and innovation

Noida, January 28, 2021: Microsoft today announced the launch of a new Indian Development Center (IDC) facility at NCR, which will serve as the premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation. IDC NCR is Microsoft’s third development center in India, after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Modern workspaces are a step towards realizing IDC’s vision of being the source of innovation for the next billion users. The center builds on Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging India’s world-class engineering talent to create solutions that have a global impact.

The IDC NCR facility works with Microsoft teams around the world to build products and services to drive digital innovation. The center offers the opportunity to unleash engineering talent in the areas of business and productivity tools, AI, cloud and enterprise, core services, and new gaming sectors.

The IDC NCR workspace architecture is inspired by the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. This structure is a unique combination of the latest Microsoft technology and locally sourced material. Intricate artwork by local artisans and graphics inspired by India’s rich cultural heritage enhance the aesthetics of the office. Its stunning marble inlaid work, arched doorways, arches, and marble domes created by masons and carpenters are a homage to the country’s historic and rich craftsmanship.

The project is in line with Microsoft’s commitment to sustainability, and the facility is implementing energy and water conservation practices to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The project team has incorporated many considerations during the design process to ensure that the office meets our high sustainability measures. Our base building is LEED Platinum rated and meets the highest sustainability standards for construction and operation.

Riku Pentikinen, Regional Director of Asia Real Estates Operations, said: Inheritance. In this regard, the team feels overkill. The newly opened Noida office is one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces we’ve ever designed.

Rajiv Kumar Ltd., Managing Director, Microsoft India Research & Development Pvt, said: The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a significant expansion of world-class technology talent and an outstanding engineering presence in India. Digital transformation is set to create a new frontier of innovation, and Microsoft Noida’s excellent workplace facilities provide the right environment to shape the future of the IT industry in this region of the world. Our architectural tribute to the iconic Taj Mahal was made with constant care to meet our deep commitment to sustainability and support for local artisans and materials.

IDC recently opened an additional office space in Hyderabad’s Sohini Tech Park built for a hybrid work environment. The layout and design includes productivity features such as a team-based neighborhood space with workstation-on-wheel, a scrum area, a Microsoft Teams AV-enabled meeting room, a collaboration space, and a breakout hub. Experience-based graphic design and interiors also support diversity, inclusiveness and accessibility. Connect at the global level within the local context.

About IDC: The Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) is one of Microsoft’s largest R & D centers outside Redmond’s headquarters. Founded in Hyderabad in 1998, IDC promotes Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services. Based in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and now NCR, IDC houses three technology groups and core engineering services, some of the most influential and innovative work being done across Microsoft. We are promoting.

Microsofts Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Research: Promotes enterprise-wide AI strategies and is responsible for future-proof research and development efforts across infrastructure, services, apps, and agents Cloud & Enterprise: CRM, development tools, cloud infrastructure, Focus on Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure Experiences & Devices Group: Works on software platforms, games, apps, and devices that enhance the Windows ecosystem. The group is also responsible for Microsoft’s global productivity strategy through products and services such as Office 365, SharePoint and Vision Core Services Engineering. Core Service Engineering is the team that builds and runs the key products and services that enable Microsoft to serve its customers.

About Microsoft India: Microsoft (Nasdaq MSFT @microsoft) enables digital transformation in the age of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to enable every person and every organization on the planet to do more. Microsoft started its business in India in 1990. Currently, the Microsoft entity in India has more than 13,000 employees and is engaged in sales and marketing, research and development, customer service and support in 11 Indian cities, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi and Gurgaon. I will. Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune. Microsoft is accelerating the digital transformation of Indian startups, businesses and government agencies as a whole by delivering global cloud services from local data centers.

