The main specifications of Realme X7 5G and X7 Pro 5G have been revealed, and the release in India was confirmed on February 4th.





Key specifications for the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G are published on the company’s Indian website prior to its launch in India. The specs suggest that the Realme X75G will be similar to the Realme V15 launched in China earlier this month. The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be available in India on February 4th, alongside the Realme X7 Pro 5G, which was launched in China in September with the same name.

The Realme India site reveals the key specifications for the Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G. Some of the specifications of the Realme X7 5G that the company has teased are the same as those of the Realme V15. The Realme X7 5G will be available in the gradient nebula color finish previously seen on the Realme V15.

The Realme X75G and Realme X7 Pro 5G will be available in India on February 4th at 12:30 pm (IST). The phone has been teased with a flipkart before it goes on sale and will be available for purchase.

Realme X7 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G Pricing (Forecast)

The Indian version of Realme X7 5G may be cheaper than the Chinese version. Since the smartphone has the same specifications as Realme V15, you can expect the same price. The Realme V15 is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs .15,900) for the 6GB RAM variant and CNY 1,999 (about Rs .22,700) for the 8GB RAM variant.

The launch price of Realme X7 Pro 5G India is expected to be about the same as the Chinese version. It started with CNY 2,199 (about Rs .24,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,499 (about Rs .28,000), CNY 3,199 (about Rs .36,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. .. 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme X75 G spec

Realme X7 5G is equipped with Super AMOLED Full HD display. MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC is installed internally. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Future Realme smartphones will have a 4,300mAh battery that supports 50W SuperDart fast charging. The phone weighs 185 grams. Realme X7 comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB of storage as standard. Nebula and space color options may be available.

Realme X7 Pro 5G spec

Realme X7 Pro 5G features a Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1000 + SoC. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, it will be equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The smartphone comes with 65W SuperDart fast charging support and weighs 184 grams. These revealed specifications are consistent with the Realme X7 Pro 5G model released in China, which is known to have a 32 megapixel front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery.

