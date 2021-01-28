



What is Big Tech’s Social Responsibility? American lessons from 2020

There are companies in the United States that are always present in our lives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Together, they literally know everything we bought, where we were, and everything we wanted. Of course, we’re talking about Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Facebook, and their social media brothers (Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat). Together, we have a market valuation of over $ 1 trillion and we have generated over $ 900 billion in revenue. Not only are they free to use this immeasurable amount, but they also employ most of the brightest and most innovative spirit the country has ever known. And what are they doing with all of this? Well, to be blatantly honest, their main focus is to sell small little ads that appear on every screen you’re looking at, or what you see to serve those ads. Is to create and sell all the screens you have.

It’s okay to do any of the above. These businesses were started to make money, and brothers they are successful. But we consumers and fellow citizens have the right to ask if we can do more. We have the right to ask if they can actually do more to help society as a whole. What are their social responsibilities?

If any of us see someone in need of help and we have the ability to provide that help, we do so. When we see what is wrong, we speak out if we are strong enough. These tech giants have insights into everything in our lives. They can edit endless data about all of us and depict what the true illness of society is. They know where the illness is, where the water is bad, and where the children are hungry. In short, they know more than anyone else in human history. This is primarily because these companies are harnessing the power of data and AI.

Yes, we can and we have to ask them to do more.

Why are they doing more than they are now?

You can get a big tech perspective by asking us why they should quit their business as usual. In the third quarter of 2020, a pandemic struck the United States, two political parties fought each other online, and Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook combined combined for a quarterly net income of $ 38 billion. In order for society to move beyond this shelf we are balancing on the depths of the civil war, these big tech companies must change their overall mindset, which is a simple shift. There is none. Big Tech needs to shift away from pursuing short-term growth at all costs for responsible, purpose-driven growth. As with any business, myopic eyes keep running in small circles, chasing the same sugar high, and never zoom out to see the bigger world and the impact they have on all of us. Slowing down is not what tech giants do. But even then, they can put a pile of profits in their pockets and benefit society as a whole.

Why they should start

Global technology companies prove to be the companies that bring connectivity and innovative technology solutions to unserviced and unserviced people around the world. This is a major step forward for these parts of the world over the last 10-15 years. Big Tech helped us all connect, get information and stay up to date. But more can and must be done.

It’s not enough for businesses to focus solely on improving efficiency and the customer experience. They must shift their attention and effort to Social Innovation in order to have a positive impact on society. Digital technology is more than just a software product tool, it is a powerful weapon that enables economic growth and at the same time causes the collapse of citizens in our society and threatens our freedom. Technology companies have a special obligation to society for those who buy products, click on ads, and build businesses and lifestyles using this technology.

Actual internal organ damage due to unchecked algorithms and biased data

You need to change the basic data and AI algorithms. We learned that Facebook’s recommendations have intensified many people and are the victims of terrorist groups. The platform needs to deploy and adapt more intelligence to distinguish between the groups of reading clubs that it wants to join and the groups of conspiracies that want to burn it all out. The platform uses AI-driven technology to ensure that only real people have accounts and that commenters operating from fake accounts get a cluttered feed. The survey is surprising in that it shows that 64% of participation in radical groups comes from Facebook’s recommended tools. The algorithm works in a designed way, allowing people on the platform to serve more ads and the company to make more money. But now the cost can be counted by the spilling of American blood.

From sails to steam, telegraph to railroads, atomic energy, aviation, spaceflight, biology, and communications science, all new technologies will eventually be weaponized. There are always madmen and movements who see technology as a path to violence rather than improving human condition. Virtually all the science that created what is now called Big Tech came directly from Pentagon programs such as the US Government Research Institute and DARPA. So how amazed when a system designed for social interaction is reused as a command, control, and communication platform? But we must demand these tech giants internal accountability to combat the evil use of their creations.

Three Steps for Big Tech to Meet Social Obligations

Use GDPR as a model

We have to split them into antitrust laws and hurt them if they don’t regulate the content they send. Regulations could be similar to Europe’s new GDPR, which is shaping privacy issues. The US GDPR helps reduce the integrity of information between consumers and businesses and accelerates options that allow users to edit, erase, or transfer personal data in all streams.

Create more Social Innovation Fund

Local governments, state governments, and federal governments need to incentivize businesses to make a positive contribution to society, including more influential funds, more Social Innovation Technology funds, and responsible investment practices. There is. In order for these tech companies to be a true source of funding for society, they need to be born out of a civil society-focused legislature and shaped and poured in that direction through regulations that promote it. Big Tech needs to make a large public declaration and create ongoing funding / grants that allocate income to social entrepreneurs across the country.

Perhaps a good example for modeling is Denmark. Den Sociale Kapitalfond (Social Capital Fund) and Industrys Fond (Denmark Industrial Fund) are behind the Impact Startup Denmark. The program aims to match entrepreneurs with impact investors and provide a means to create profitable solutions across Denmark. Imagine Big Tech combining their powers to create a fund that would provide capital and resources to entrepreneurs working to improve the United States as a whole.

Focus on collaboration

Human nature is not changed by new technologies and is only refocused in a predictable way. To prevent us from continuing to make the same mistakes, governments, technology companies, and the general public need to work together for the common good. Engineers need to establish partnerships and deep partnerships with peers, clients, investors, academia, NGOs and governments in the areas of technology governance, ethics, transparency and safety.

You can look to Hitachi’s mind as a reference for working with a variety of partners across countries to focus on renewable energy. Or to Saudi Arabia, where the government is working with the private sector to build a zero-carbon city free of cars and pollution.

Vision for the future

There can be a future in which technology does not divide society, but helps humanity in every way and strengthens us. We need a future where technology and engineers are not concentrated in Silicon Valley. You need to create alternative hubs, distribute power from Silicon Valley to different locations throughout the United States, and give equal opportunity to different regions. Our technology is created from a variety of perspectives and life experiences, making it more diverse and rounded to reflect the needs of all of us, not just the few selected in the corner of America. Become.

As we’ve seen throughout the century, big tech companies have the power to instantly change our lives with the new platforms and conveniences that we’re all crazy about. But they also showed gross negligence in monitoring how villains used their creations to divide, violence, and die. We need to call on all these companies to self-audit and shift their focus to slow-paced entities. First, you need to push to ask if you should, not if you can.

