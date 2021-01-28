Microsoft Opens New Indian Development Center Facility in Noida





Microsoft’s New Delhi launched a new Indian Development Center (IDC) facility in Noida on Thursday. Its architecture is inspired by the Taj Mahal.

The new facility will serve as the premier hub for driving engineering and innovation, Microsoft said, adding that the new facility will be Microsoft’s third development center in India after Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“Recognizing the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft’s engineering presence in Neuda, my team said that the first engineering hub in Neuda truly represents the Microsoft design language that incorporates local culture and inheritance. We worked hard to ensure that, ”said Likpentikainen, Director of Asia Real Estate Region. In a statement Microsoft said Operations.

“In this regard, the team feels overkill. The newly opened Noida office is one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces we’ve ever designed.”

The center offers the opportunity to engineer talent in the areas of business and productivity tools, artificial intelligence, cloud and enterprise, core services, and new gaming sectors.

Work with Microsoft teams around the world to build products and services to drive digital innovation.

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Research and Development Pvt, said:Co., Ltd.

The Microsoft India Development Center (IDC) is one of Microsoft’s largest R & D centers outside the Redmond headquarters in the United States.

Founded in Hyderabad in 1998, IDC promotes Microsoft’s strategy of globally shared development to build products and services.

IDC is based in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and now NCR, and houses three technology groups and core engineering services.

IDC recently opened an additional office space in Sohini Tech Park, Hyderabad.

