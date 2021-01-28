Microsoft Surface Duo January 2021 update released





Microsoft Surface Duo is finally rolling out in markets outside the United States. I don’t know how many units have sold yet, but the software giant probably sold enough, so I decided to sell it abroad. As you may remember, this device is now available exclusively in the United States. Something has definitely changed, despite some issues such as battery swelling, cracked USB ports, and certain bugs. In the last few months, the phone tablet has received updates and another tablet is ready.

After the November update from Microsoft, Surface Duo is getting a new one. This includes security updates and usability improvements. The patch weighs 576MB, so make sure you have enough free space.

The latest updates to Surface Duo improve the audio quality and experience of your speakers. Includes new calling features. It also provides touch stability.

Microsoft will roll out monthly updates. I don’t remember anything about December, but the January update is already here. Includes Android security patches for both December and January.

This update is primarily aimed at audio quality and Surface Duo UI stability. With this device, you can now add callers to your conference call. Specifically, version 202.1211.85 is ready for unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo. AT & T and Verizon users can’t install this update yet, but it should be released soon.

