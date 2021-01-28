A complete guide to Google posts





January 28, 2021

Google My Business is a free tool that allows businesses and organizations to increase their visibility on Google Search and Google Maps. Brands can access various features such as Google Posts within their GMB account.

Brands can use Google Posts to communicate special offers, events, announcements, jobs, new products and services to users through the GMB list. Each post can contain up to 300 words, images, videos, links, and brief descriptions of action-inspiring phrase buttons.

Google post type

There are four types of Google posts available to local businesses: What’s New, Events, Offers, and COVID-19 Updates. It’s important for businesses to understand which post type to use and when, as brands can disseminate a variety of information about each type of post.

Whats New posts are designed to provide general business updates such as new items, special opening hours, and blogs. Each post contains a photo or video, a textual description, a URL, and a CTA.

Event posts can be used to promote upcoming events hosted or supported by your brand. When using this post type, be sure to include all relevant details such as event title, location, date, time, schedule, photos, videos, ticket links, and more.

The offer post type is specially designed for promotional sales and special offers. This Google post is perfect for first-time customers and brands that offer discounts on BOGO transactions. Each post must include a descriptive title, start and end dates, details, terms of use, coupon code, or link to use the coupon.

The COVID-19 update is the latest option for Google Posts, but I hope it won’t be too long. This post type provides businesses with a platform for publicly sharing information directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is useful when a brand needs to alert its customers about business changes such as business hours, preventative safety measures, and potential shipping delays.

Benefits of Google Posting

If Google posts aren’t part of your digital marketing strategy, it’s time to update the way. This is especially easy if your brand already has a social media or email strategy in place. You can reuse this content for Google posts.

Since its launch in 2016, Google Posts has rapidly become a major factor in search engine optimization. Every time a brand publishes a post that contains a link back to their website, it creates a backlink that helps increase SEO and increase website traffic.

Brands can increase website traffic by adding links and CTA buttons to their posts that direct users to their website. These backlinks not only increase traffic, but also improve SEO by appealing to Google’s search algorithms.

Another big advantage of Google Posts is that it can reach more users and potential consumers. Regulating post updates and offers will allow more users to discover your brand when searching for your product or service.

best practice

To enjoy the benefits of Google Posts, brands must first understand best practices. By paying attention to these guidelines, you can be sure that your business is creating effective content that is fully optimized.

As with any platform, Google Post content should be of high quality. The attached image or video should be visually stimulating and relevant to the entire message. Double-check that there are no misspellings, errors, offensive words, or other offensive elements.

If you include external links, make sure you are only using trusted websites. Viruses, phishing and malware are guaranteed to lose customers forever.

2021 update

Previously, Google posts were only visible for 7 days before they expired and disappeared from your business profile. But now users can see Google posts weeks, months, and even years ago. Previously hidden posts are available in the Business Knowledge Panel, where users can scroll through old updates and photos.

This may not seem like a big update, but the impact is enormous. Brands don’t have to publish the same post over and over again, especially if they have relevant information for more than a week.

Brands can now publish evergreen content using Google posts, rather than just temporary information. In addition to new content, all previously posted high-quality images and videos can once again increase visibility and increase traffic.

Prior to the update, your brand will appear inactive if you don’t publish new posts at least every 7 days. But now, brands are always visible in Google Search and Maps, regardless of when the profile was last updated.

Apart from the positives of this update, it’s also important to note the negatives that Google posts may not expire after 7 days. Brands need to remove old posts that show old offers and information that are no longer relevant to their business. This will prevent users from being confused or frustrated by incorrect information.

