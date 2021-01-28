Purdue Technology Showcase Introducing Innovations Around Indiana





West Lafayette, Indiana – Innovative innovations by inventors around Indiana will be on display at the 2021 Purdue Technology Showcase. This year’s theme is “The Current State of Innovation.”

The Purdue Research Foundation’s Technology Commercialization Office hosts a showcase that takes place each year from February 10th to 11th. You must register by February 9th to receive the link to participate in the showcase.

The showcase will showcase innovative innovations by inventors at Purdue University, Crane Naval Base, Indiana University, and Notre Dame University. Startups working with Purdue Foundry will also be featured in the showcase.

Brooke Bayer, vice president of OTC, said: “Virtual showcases reach viewers around the world and connect commercialization partners with incredible innovators and technologies.”

Each presenter has about 5 minutes to announce their findings during a fast-paced event. The showcase also has several opportunities to network with the inventor.

Members of the research, business and entrepreneurial communities can check attendance online for showcases. Questions will be sent to [email protected]

The following is a list of innovation categories highlighted in the showcase.

February 10 – Life Sciences

10:30 am – Diagnosis

11:15 am – Drug discovery and development

1 pm – Treatment

2:00 pm – Food and Agriculture

2:45 pm – Medical devices and healthcare

February 11 – Physical Sciences; National Inventor’s Day

10:25 AM – Computer Technology and Cyber ​​Security

11:00 am – Artificial intelligence and smart sensors

1:00 pm – Materials and Manufacturing

2:00 pm – Chemistry and Chemical Treatment

About Purdue Research Foundation

The Purdue Research Foundation supports Purdue University’s land-grant mission by helping universities improve the world through technology and graduates. Founded in 1930, PRF is a private non-profit organization. The foundation supports Purdue University’s technology patenting and commercialization. Build a place to encourage innovation, invention, investment, commercialization and entrepreneurship. And it enables students to use fairness to fund Purdue education. For more information on licensing Purdue Innovation, please contact the Office of Technology Commercialization ([email protected]). Contact Purdue Foundry ([email protected]) for more information on Purdue Innovation-based startup involvement and investment opportunities.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institute developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked 5th and most innovative university in the United States by the US News & World Report, Purdue offers world-changing research and unparalleled discoveries. Purdue is committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning and provides a transformative education for everyone. Purdue’s commitment to affordability and accessibility freezes tuition and most fees at the 2012-13 level, allowing more students to graduate without debt than ever before. With Purdue.edu, Purdue never stops in the constant pursuit of the next big leap.

Writer: Chris Adam, cladam @ prf.org

Source: Brooke Beier, blbeier @ prf.org

