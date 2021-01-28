Microsoft launches third Indian Development Center facility at NCR, Telecom News and ET Telecom





New Delhi: Internet giant Microsoft launched its third Indian Development Center (IDC) facility at NCR on Thursday to drive a new era of engineering and innovation. There are two IDCs in India, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The IDC NCR Facility works with a global Microsoft team to build products and services and provide opportunities for engineering personnel in the following areas:

The IDC NCR facility works with Microsoft teams around the world to build products and services to drive digital innovation. The center offers opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business & productivity tools, AI, cloud & enterprise, core services, and new gaming sectors, the company said in an official statement.

Recognizing the strategic importance of establishing Microsoft’s engineering presence in Noida, my team found that the first engineering hub in Noida truly represents the Microsoft design language that incorporates local culture and inheritance. I worked hard to guarantee. , Microsoft. The Microsoft NCR workplace represents a significant expansion of our world-class technology talent and outstanding engineering presence in India. Rajiv Kumar, managing director of Microsoft India Research, said digital transformation is set to create a new frontier for innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace will shape the future of the IT industry in this region of the world. Providing the right environment for you. & Development Pvt.Co., Ltd.

IDC recently opened an additional office space in Hyderabad’s Sohini Tech Park built for a hybrid work environment. It features a workstation-on-wheel, scrum area, Microsoft Teams AV-enabled meeting room, collaboration space, and team-based neighbor hood space with a breakout hub.

