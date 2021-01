House Reborn celebrates its 11th anniversary as Star Trek Online enters a new season

House Reborn begins Part 1 of the game’s epic Klingon War finale. “

The Galactic MMORPG Star Trek Online recently launched an 11-year celebration that has provided video gamers with many great spaceflight adventures in the Star Trek world. Current celebrations include the start of a new season titled House Reborn, the completion of the Klingon Started Experience, the new Klingon Recruitment System, a special commemorative event to win the new Alliance Temer Rader, and new missions. I will. , Story, and numerous improvements throughout the game.

With the celebration and the announcement of new content, the House Reborn Launch Trailer has arrived. This introduces the storyline of the new season and a couple of characters and their voice actors that we hear a lot in the game this season. Star Trek: Discovery LRell is back in action (formerly Mary Siefo screaming), and two episodes of the season have appeared, centered around the character. Tenavik is back, but Sam Witwer will speak out this season, under the guidance of the character’s former voice actor, Kenneth Mitchell.

Related: Netmarble’s F2P Mobile MMORPG Blade & Soul Revolution will be available worldwide this year

Another new feature added for the first time in House Reborn and the 11th Anniversary is that players from all factions can command any ship. According to the press release, Captain Klingon has the ability to command a Klingon vessel, and Captain Klingon can command a federal vessel. You can unlock this new feature by advancing your KDF character to level 65.

House Reborn begins Part 1 of the game’s epic Klingon War finale, taking the story from the House Shattered event. The episode of the main story, entitled “Knowledge is Power and a Leap of Faith,” includes a trip to the sacred planet of Bores in search of the monk Tenavik, the landlady of the Klingon house Mokai. When she embarks on a spiritual journey, you are on duty as a guard and guide. There she and you meet the famous Klingon Rell with General Martok (Deep Space: played by JG Heartsler of Nine), Adettepa (Star Trek: Deep Space by Discovery’s Recker Sharma), and Aker (played by Robert O’Reilly). .. Star Trek: Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine).

Credits: Perfect World Co., Ltd

A complete list of new and improved features for the 11th anniversary of House Reborn and STO can be read in the PC patch notes posted on 1/26/21.

Source: Games Press

Next: The game doesn’t have enough connection universes yet

Medium Review: “It all starts with a dead girl”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos