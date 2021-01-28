According to Google, you will receive an overview of iOS privacy when the app is updated.





Image: Apple

More than a month has passed since Apple began publishing privacy summaries on all iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS app stores, and developers need to complete questionnaires as part of submitting and updating apps. Yes, Google is one of the huge exceptions to the huge technology that doesn’t provide new information to users.

Google said in a blog post Wednesday that it would provide information to Apple when the app is updated.

“When an iOS app is updated with new features or bug fixes, it updates the list of app pages with privacy details for the new app,” wrote Christophe Combet, Product Manager for the Google Ads Group.

There is also a new app tracking permission prompt that appears when the app tracks the user, such as access to the Advertiser ID (IDFA) that arrived as part of iOS 14 as users of the Apple ecosystem arrive. ..

In this regard, Google hasn’t solved it completely yet.

“Once Apple’s policy takes effect, information that corresponds to ATT (such as IDFA) will no longer be used. [ App Tracking Transparency] For just a handful of iOS apps currently used for advertising purposes. As a result, we don’t display ATT prompts on these apps according to Apple’s guidance, “Combette said.

“We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple’s guidelines for all apps on the App Store.”

According to Google, the upcoming ATT change in the next iOS beta release will reduce the amount of data that advertisers can access, such as ad conversion data, and app publishers will have a “significant impact” on iOS ad revenue. You may feel.

“We’re working with the industry to give Apple feedback on how to further improve the SKAd Network, enabling advertisers to accurately measure campaign results on iOS 14,” he said.

“We also encourage advertisers to carefully monitor the performance and delivery of all iOS app campaigns and, if necessary, adjust their budget and bids to reach their goals.”

On Thursday, Apple swiped the advertising industry with its A Day in the Life of your Data report. On average, the app has “six other trackers whose sole purpose is to collect and track people and their individuals. Information,” and the industry is 227 billion annually, according to this report. I’m collecting dollar revenue.

“Privacy means peace of mind, security means security, and when it comes to your data, you’re in the driver’s seat,” Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering at Apple, said in a statement. It was.

“Our goal is to create technology that keeps people’s information safe. We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right and our team wants to incorporate it into everything we make. I am working on it every day. ”

Earlier Thursday, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission added to the list of historically questionable decisions by proposing to adopt a common transaction ID for Australia.

“The industry needs to implement a common system in which each transaction in the ad tech supply chain is identified by a single identifier, which allows a single transaction to be tracked throughout the supply chain. It must be done in a way that protects the privacy of the person. “Written.

Related coverage





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos