Pangea Data Raises Second Financing Round in 12 Months-Med-Tech Innovation





Pangea Datahas Raises Second Financing Round in 12 Months After One Year of Successful Growth and Product Deployment for Scientists and Clinicians in Global Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Organizations in the United Kingdom and the United States Did.

The investment was led by IQ Capital, a deep-tech VC company following the last round of funding, alongside UK’s leading venture firm Hambro Parks. New investors in this round include Ascension Venture and prominent individual investors in the pharmaceutical industry, including Sir Peter Job, John Taysom, Dr. Thomas Dyrberg, Dr. Arthur Chen, and Dr. Jonathan Milner.

Pangea’s Intelligence Extractor (PIE) is based on its own unsupervised AI, represented by biopharmacy and healthcare customers from doctor notes, discharge summaries, and other textual data (accounting for 80%). Helps extract intelligence such as type (clinical features and symptoms). Of the patient’s electronic health record. It detects patients at risk for the disease, finds phenotype-related genes in the context of drug or biomarker discovery, recruits patients for clinical trials, and matches the right patients with the right drugs. It is important to do.

PIE reduces the bias observed in the monitored approach and significantly reduces the amount of data required. Unlike other solutions that act as black boxes, Pangea’s work has been publicly validated by leading third-party clinicians and scientists. Through peer-reviewed publications in influential journals, PIE intelligence is 50x faster with 87.5% accuracy, 30% higher than alternatives such as rule-based natural language processing (NLP), keyword extraction, and manual means. We have demonstrated that we can extract. .. With the PIE federation framework, customers can apply to multiple data sources while complying with privacy regulations, find 10x more suitable patients on a large scale, and save 6-12 months. This increased end-user productivity has provided significant return on investment.

This investment will be used for strategic recruitment to technical and commercial teams to increase client delivery capacity and further expand the company’s presence in the United States from its existing location in San Francisco. It also facilitates the further development of products for new use cases in the biopharmacy industry, including extracting adverse events from patient-reported descriptions for social media, medical blogs, and pharmacovigilance purposes.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO of Pangea Data, said: This latest investment round appreciates your success through a groundbreaking AI and product-focused approach. The core of improving patient outcomes through a profitable and sustainable business model with existing investors reaffirming their support for the company and the participation of new investors with extensive experience in the life sciences industry. We are on the road to accomplishing our mission. Over the last 12 months, the company has grown 15-fold through successful PIE deployments in the biopharmacy industry, partnerships with healthcare data providers, and significant contributions to peer-reviewed publications. This shows that we are a leader in this area. This funding accelerates this success by strengthening the team, exploring new use cases and providing resources to expand into new markets.

Ed Stacey, a partner at IQ Capital, said: The PangeaData team builds on the foundation of academic research in the field of unsupervised AI, demonstrating the value of applications in understanding and extracting practical intelligence from patient data. There are countless use cases for this technology, unlocking patient data that was previously inaccessible without a great deal of manual labor and an inaccurate approach. This is a very valuable proposal for the pharmaceutical industry and has already affected patient outcomes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos