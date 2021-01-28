FAU-G becomes the top free game on the Google Play store with over 5 million downloads





FAU-G has become the top free game on Google Play in India, and developer nCore Games announced on Twitter. The game was released on January 26th, Republic Day, after many delays. According to the developers, it reached 5 million downloads within 24 hours of its launch. FAU-G is based on the exploitation of Indian soldiers stationed in the Garwan Valley. We currently only offer single player campaigns, but developers say there will be two additional modes in the future.

nCore Games used Twitter to share that FAU-G has become the top free game on Google Play, the only platform released. The post also states that the game has downloaded 5 million within 24 hours. FAU-G was released on January 26th, after multiple delays, and had over 4 million pre-registrations on the Google Play store before its launch.

The free-to-play game comes with an in-app purchase, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared that 20% of his revenue would lead to the trust of Bharat Ke Veer. The FAU-G was manufactured in India and promoted by Kumar, who came up with the name. So far, the game has only come with a short single player campaign, which turns out to be quite repetitive. You can read the full review of FAU-G.

The game is only released on Android and there is no information about when the iOS version will be released. According to nCore Games, Free for All’mode and 5v5 Team Deathmatch’ mode will be added to the game in the future. We’ve received a lot of reviews from our players, and many are asking for content and additions to their campaigns. In an interview with NDTV, nCoreGames co-founder Vishal Gondal shared that after creating a community, introducing PvP, and introducing Battle Royale mode, the game will diverge into esports.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





