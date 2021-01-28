Cloud4C works with Google Cloud to build a center of excellence





Hyderabad, India, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Cloud4C, the world’s leading cloud managed service provider, is working with Google Cloud to build the Center of Excellence (CoE) for SAP and Anthos by GoogleCloud. .. This partnership aims to enable businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey in the cloud.

The Center of Excellence (CoE) provides enterprises with the ability to modernize their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications while enjoying the full benefits of Cloud4C’s enhanced SAP service portfolio. With Anthos, enterprises can modernize their existing applications and build cloud-native apps to achieve agility and cost savings on Google Cloud.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cloud4C, said: -Specialized customer showcase hub, developing and providing solutions for high efficiency and reliability. “The rapid deployment of SAP applications through Anthos by Google also helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions,” he added.

CoE is also in the process of modernizing its customers by leveling up mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications and leveraging advanced Google Cloud artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics capabilities on a large scale. I will support you. Through this partnership, organizations can take full advantage of Cloud 4C’s end-to-end SAP capabilities through multi-cloud support, multi-cluster / integrated management, centralized policy management, and infrastructure management to improve return on investment and platform. You can achieve enhancement, operational efficiency, and rapid scalability. Optimize costs.

“With Cloud4C, it provides organizations with a clear path to build, run and manage critical SAP workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments with full flexibility, agility and security. It’s a big advantage for companies. ” Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances, Google Cloud India.

Cloud4C is the largest and oldest SAP partner offering SAP managed services in 25 countries and more than 50 locations, offering dedicated SAP services such as Switch2Cloud, S / 4 HANA implementations and application management services. We are only focusing on Greenfield, Brownfield and hybrid packages. End-to-end Application Management Services (AMS) offering.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4Cis is the world’s leading cloud managed service provider and a preferred cloud evolution partner for 3500 companies, including 60 of the Fortune 500 companies. With over 2000 certified cloud experts, the company has offices in 25 countries and manages mission-critical workloads across public, private and hybrid cloud platforms. Cloud4C is a leading cybersecurity provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect their data and mitigate security risks. Cloud4C embraces the “Secure by Design” philosophy to provide a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, robust security frameworks, consulting and professional services, data protection technologies and tools for enterprises to digitally transform. We will help you to accept it safely. For more information, please visit https://www.cloud4c.com/sap/.

